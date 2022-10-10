Spy x Family Short Mission 10: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

The Forger family is ready for the release of Spy X Family Short Mission 10, which will be released in less than a week's time. We will leave the main plot of the series behind for a bit, as Tatsuya Endo prepares to write more adventures for Anya and her family. However, that does not mean that the hilarious moments the manga is known for are over, as the short mission promises to be equally delightful.

Last week’s chapter showed Loid and Franky working nonstop to create an educational cartoon for Anya. They put everything they had into the series, only for Anya to end up hating it. While the plot for Spy X Family Short Mission 10 is not known, fans can be sure that Tatsuya will bring more joy and laughter once the chapter is released. Keep reading to learn more about Spy X Family Short Mission 10.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Spy X Family manga series.

Who will be the protagonist of Spy X Family Short Mission 10?

When will the chapter be released? Where can fans read it?

What new adventures will Anya have in Spy X Family short mission 10 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family Short Mission 10 is scheduled to be released this coming Monday, October 17, at around 00:00 am JST. The chapter will be released simultaneously for all fans around the world to enjoy, regardless of the country they live in. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the chapter will become available in your region, according to the time zone.

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM, October 16

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM, October 16

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM, October 16

British Summer Time: 4 PM, October 16

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, October 16

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, October 16

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, October 16

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, October 17

Fans of the series who wish to read Spy X Family Short Mission 10 will be able to do so via Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app and Viz Media’s Manga Plus website. These are the only official platforms for the series, and we encourage fans to use them. If you want to catch up with the latest adventures of the Forger family, you can read all the previous chapters on Shonen Jump+ for a small fee.

What to expect from Spy X Family Short Mission 10?

Spy X Family Short Mission 10 could give fans more wholesome moments (Image via Shueisha)

Since the release of volume four of the manga series, whenever a new volume ends, Tatsuya Endo releases two short missions. This allows the creator to take a small break as he prepares for the next volume and, at the same time, gives fans some wholesome and hilarious stories that take place outside the main plotline of the series.

These short missions rarely ever have anything to do directly with the plot of the volume they are built in. This means that it is unlikely that Spy X Family Short Mission 10 will continue with Anya’s quest to become Damian’s friend, or Yor’s attempts to stay on Melinda’s good side. These small chapters tend to be simple adventures, featuring some of the main characters of the manga.

Yor and Loid as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can expect anything ranging from Loid trying to get Anya to study to a surprise visit from Yuri. While we have no way to tell what the plot of Spy X Family Short Mission 10 will be about, fans can expect to have a super fun time reading it. These shorter chapters have all been purely comedic, so it is almost a certainty that fans will laugh nonstop while reading Short Mission 10.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Franky and Loid as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy X Family Short Mission 9 began with a desperate-looking Loid discovering that Anya barely passed her exam. In his desperation, the man realized that Anya only learned via cartoons, so he became determined to create one for his daughter.

While Loid made the drawings and voices, Franky was in charge of coloring and creating the music. After hours of work, their masterpiece was finished and Loid excitedly told Anya to watch the new cartoon. Sadly, the little girl hated the series, as she found it difficult to follow.

