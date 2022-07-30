10 anime characters disliked by their creators

Some anime characters are subjected to a lot of grief without any glaring reason. Occasionally, those behind a series can work on a character that gradually becomes the object of their hatred.

While this phenomenon is relatively covert, some authors have openly admitted their disdain for certain characters. In this list, we will talk about 10 anime figures who, for one reason or another, are disliked by those who created them.

What anime characters are blatantly disliked by their creators?

1) Akira Toriyama – Chi-Chi and Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

Vegeta is still one of the most popular anime characters ever (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

Fans of Dragon Ball are some of the most loyal and fierce when it comes to defending their favorite anime characters. In that regard, Vegeta fans must feel heartbroken by series creator Akira Toriyama's dislike for the Saiyan prince.

Despite stating his resentment towards the character, the author has acknowledged his contribution to progressing the plot.

Besides Vegeta, Toriyama has also commented on his dislike for Chi-Chi, Goku's wife and a fierce fighter in her own right. Not only does he despise her as a character, he also gains no joy from drawing her.

2) Gege Akutami – Satorou Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Irene | CW: Yakuza's Guide @TiredIrene Every time I see someone say "who watches JJK and says they hate Gojo Satoru" I am always wondering if they have ever seen the author's comments about Gojo

Out of all the anime characters that Jujutsu Kaisen brought to life, Gojo has to be the most popular one. Fans can't get enough of this powerful, cool-looking sorcerer. Unfortunately for them, the creator behind Gojo, Gege Akutami, doesn't echo their sentiments in the slightest.

Gege has made several comments about his dislike for Gojo as a character. Labeling him as devoid of a personality and too relevant to the plot for his own liking, there seems to be a potent resentment for the character.

When a popularity poll was created for the anime characters, Akutami advised Gojo fans to switch their votes for Nanami.

3) Kentaro Yabuki – Haruna (To Love-Ru)

Kentaro had a horrible time after the divorce (Image via Kentaro Yabuki, To Love-Ru)

Many creators base their anime characters on someone they know in real life. Such is the case for the creator of To Love-Ru, Kentaro Yabuki, who created the character Haruna inspired by his ex-wife.

This may have seemed like a good and romantic idea at first, but it quickly turned sour after his wife asked him for a divorce. After that, Kentaro was unable to even look at the character of Haruna without feeling immense hatred.

4) Fujiko Fujio – Gatchako (Doraemon)

drmn lost stuff @drmnexpert73 Some drawings I made of Gatchako for a friend Some drawings I made of Gatchako for a friend https://t.co/qrnjfOb5Kc

For many 90s kids, Doraemon was a part of their everyday life. Many of its characters created are still beloved to this day by millions of people around the world. The duo behind the series, Fujiko Fujio, harbor the same sentiments, except for one character.

There is a tiny duck inside the show called Gatchako that has only appeared a few times in the entire franchise. Realizing how annoying and unfunny the character was, the creators were quick to erase him from the show.

In that regard, Gatchako's descent into oblivion can be attributed to the authors.

5) Kouta Hirano – Zorin Blitz (Hellsing Ultimate)

Zorin and her many tattoos (Image via Kouta Hirano, Hellsing Ultimate)

Creating a compelling villain is not always as easy as it may seem. Finding the adequate balance between a well-crafted phenom and a gratuitous one is tough.

The creator of Hellsing Ultimate, Kouta Hirano is aware of this because of Zorin Blitz. This powerful woman was one of the most ruthless individuals on the show, but there was nothing much to her character. Kouta felt like he did a bad job developing her, which led him to dislike his creation.

He was further annoyed by the handy task of drawing her tattoos and regretted giving them such a complex design.

6) Naoko Takeuchi – Sailor Starlights (Sailor Moon)

❀ babs ❀ @radbrains The Sailor Starlights are my third favorite characters in Sailor Moon. Naoko Takeuchi was mad at their portrayal in the anime though... The Sailor Starlights are my third favorite characters in Sailor Moon. Naoko Takeuchi was mad at their portrayal in the anime though... https://t.co/FLJLyrQ103

Sometimes the transition between anime and manga is not as smooth as the creators would like. Despite being involved in the production of the anime, some decisions made by them or the executives in charge could tamper with the original plot.

This was the case for Sailor Moon’s creator, Naoko Takeuchi, and her Sailor Starlights. She was very proud of the trio of Sailor Guardians she created for her manga, but the same couldn't be said for their anime counterparts.

She feels that the anime Starlights are widely different from the manga ones, which led to her disliking them.

7) Takeshi Shudo – Team Rocket (Pokemon)

Dr. Lava's Lost Pokemon @DrLavaYT



"Takeshi Shudo is best known as chief writer of the Pokémon anime from 1997 to 2002... He is also notable for creating the characters of Team Rocket and their iconic motto."

Team Rocket will always be an iconic part of the Pokemon anime for millions of fans. These charismatic and clumsy anime characters know how to make audiences laugh with their mishaps. Despite this, the creator of the original story, Takeshi Shudo, dislikes what they become in later seasons of the anime.

He created Team Rocket to be a trio of villains capable of wreaking havoc, despite their inherent incompetence. In that regard, Shudo feels that Team Rocket's current iteration is nothing but benign and could never cause damage. He is greatly disappointed with how his characters turned out and remains quite vocal about it as well.

8) Kyoko Mizuki and Yumiko Igarashi – Candy (Candy Candy)

Retro Anime Library @VintageAnime999



Original Creator: Kyoko Mizuki

Studio: Toei Animation

Year Release: 1975



No legal streams available. Candy Candy, one of the best historical romance anime out there! If only I was able to buy this for my collection. 🥲Original Creator: Kyoko MizukiStudio: Toei AnimationYear Release: 1975No legal streams available. Candy Candy, one of the best historical romance anime out there! If only I was able to buy this for my collection. 🥲Original Creator: Kyoko MizukiStudio: Toei AnimationYear Release: 1975No legal streams available. 😭 https://t.co/Bwf8fHhMwE

Working with friends and creating something that people love worldwide is an amazing privilege. However, one needs to ensure that collective fervor doesn't meddle with the series' future.

The creators behind the popular anime Candy Candy are sorely aware of this fact.

The illustrator, Yumiko Igarashi, tried to claim the rights to all the anime characters in the series. In response, the writer, Kyoko Mizuki, did everything in her power to prevent this from happening, going as far as to sue her old friend.

Now, both of them feel a burning dislike for their main character Candy, stating that they cannot even think about her without feeling a headache.

9) Inio Asano – Taneda (Solanin)

Anime Quotes Bot @sagequotes_ "Why shouldn't you quit, if that's what you really want to do? Everything will work out somehow."



- Naruo Taneda



Anime - Solanin

Many fans think that creating good anime characters is easy for those involved in the industry. However, this couldn't be further from the truth, considering how numerous creators struggle to make realistic and likable characters for their series.

The creator behind Solanin, an amazing manga series yet to be turned into an anime, had a lot of problems while working on the character of Taneda. To ensure a fruitful process, he tried not to mull over his character's actions.

However, he ended up disliking Taneda for being too apathetic and nonchalant about life.

10) Tatsuya Endo – Anya (Spy X Family)

Endo was told to make Anya more cute (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy X Family)

Spy X Family is a franchise that has gained the hearts of millions in a matter of months. The series is filled with wholesome and interesting characters that fans love and cherish deeply. The author behind the series, Tatsuya Endo, however, doesn't echo their sentiments.

He has revealed in the past that the characters of Anya and Loid were not completely created by him. In fact, the publishers apparently rejected his original concepts several times, prompting him to pander to the public.

In summation, he dislikes how Anya is one of his most popular anime characters, as he created her out of necessity and not conviction.

