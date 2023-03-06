Spy X Family chapter 76: Everything returns to normal as Anya and Damian become friends

With the release of Spy X Family chapter 76, everything has gone back to normal as life at Eden Academy has resumed for Anya, Damian, Becky, and others. While Loid and Yor try to treat Anya carefully, the two-time Stella Star awardee has rested her focus on Damian in an attempt to become friends with him for Plan B.

The previous chapter saw the Red Circus group being arrested, after which the parents of the students came to take their children back home. Meanwhile, Desmond finally acknowledged Anya as his friend, following which both Yor Forger and Melinda Desmond arrived to fetch their children. However, through her esper abilities, Anya was able to detect sinister tendencies in Damian's mom.

Spy X Family chapter 76: Damian gets jealous of Anya's popularity

Anya as seen in Spy X Family chapter 76

Spy X Family chapter 76 opened with Anya celebrating her second Stella Star, while Loid and Yor were much more concerned about what she had gone through. They found out from Henderson how rashly she behaved with the captors, which could have cost her her life.

Later, when Loid was dropping Anya off at school, Anya asked if the parents who came to pick up their children loved them more. While she was asking it for Damian, Loid felt like it was aimed at him, given how he did not come to pick her up that day. Anya took up the opportunity and expressed her desire to have a cake that day.

Anya as seen in Spy X Family chapter 76

While Henderson and another professor were seen discussing their mental health and what they needed to do, the students started pouring in after their leave from the academy. As Damian and his friends discussed their visit back home, Damian thought back to the meal he had, which was entirely prepared by his mother.

A lot had changed in the academy, as the students started acting weirdly with Damian, Becky, and Anya. They viewed them as heroes for protecting the Cecile and Wald Halls, and as predicted, Anya soon rose to fame as she declared herself as Double Starlight Anya.

Damian as seen in Spy X Family chapter 76

Damian's reaction to Anya's fame was clear proof of him being jealous. Thus, Becky sent shivers down his spine by injecting him with the thought of some other boy taking her away from him. Meanwhile, Anya, who was getting a lot of attention, customized her plan B by thinking of a way to get Damian interested in visiting her home.

Anya started lying to her classmates about "peasant" things that were normal to her. Thus, to stop her from possibly embarrassing herself in the future, Becky and Damian tried to stop her. As part of that, Damian trash-talked her, making others believe that he was stronger than Anya. This made Anya cry. Damian immediately apologized to her, also by promising her a peace offering.

Damian as seen in Spy X Family chapter 76

Damian's friends were left shocked when he apologized to Anya, but he played it off saying that apologizing made him stronger. While his friends were impressed, Anya still believed that she was stronger, following which their argument got extended and they reached their class late.

Final thoughts on Spy X Family chapter 76

Spy X Family chapter 76 saw Damian and Anya become friends as they had both started caring about each other. Damian has even started to show it through his actions by apologizing for all his trash-talking while offering her candy as a peace offering. Thus, fans can hope to soon see Anya become successful in her Plan B.

