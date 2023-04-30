Are Loid and Yor in a relationship in the Spy X Family Manga? Explained

The Spy x Family manga has advanced quite a lot from its beginning. From the first couple of chapters where Loid Forger aka Twilight was forced into marrying Yor and adopting Anya for "Operation STRIX," to the current aftermath of Anya's school bus being hijacked, the manga hasn't stopped giving its readers some funny as well as serious adventures.

The latest chapter at the time of writing, chapter 79, of the Spy X Family manga goes into something fans have been obsessed over since the beginning: Loid and Yor's relationship.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga, and specifically things about Loid and Yor's relationship that the anime hasn't covered. Opinions reflected in the article are exclusive to the author.

A dive and explanation of Loid and Yor's relationship in the Spy x Family manga

Introduction: Two people, different lives

Both Yor and Loid have led drastically different lives as the Spy x Family manga, has shown in several instances. Loid's backstory was finally revealed in chapter 62, where he grew up as a normal kid wanting to join the Westalis army but was heavily dissuaded from this via his father's rather abusive behavior. His hometown was then bombed and his family died in an air raid.

After a stint in the military, during which he lost three of his friends, Loid was approached by a man in military intelligence who recruited him for WISE. His beliefs about creating a world where kids don't cry were molded there. Upon his introduction in the manga, he's seen as a great spy who lacks emotional intelligence.

As revealed in Spy x Family manga chapter 12, Yor is an orphan herself and grew up in Ostania with her brother Yuri. She was recruited into the paramilitary organization Garden at a young age where she worked as an assassin to provide for Yuri and herself. She works in Berlint City Hall and continued her contract work into the present day, but this left her tremendously socially awkward.

Unexpected meetings and a (fake) marriage

As fate, or luck, would have it, Loid and Yor met at a boutique where Anya was getting fitted for her Eden Academy uniform and Yor needed her dressed mended. The two swore to pretend to be a couple for a party that Yor was to attend, which then went further with them pretending to be a couple for Anya's school interview.

The two of them got into a relationship with their own hidden interests at first: Loid's was purely for operation STRIX's success, Yor's was to avoid detection. The words "at first" apply very strongly here, as the Spy x Family manga shows that Loid and Yor's relationship might not be as artificial and as much of a masquerade as they let on.

Despite the marriage starting as fake, it's very apparent that it's affecting both Loid and Yor. They both want to severely harm Murdoch Swan during the Admissions Interview Arc on Anya's behalf, they both seriously question why they got into their jobs in the first place, and they both absolutely love Anya and would do anything for her.

Changes in Yor and Loid's relationship

Loid and Yor's relationship may have started strictly as a lie, but the continued antics of this supposedly fake family make it apparent to the audience that the romance is indeed real. A few examples will be highlighted in Yor's case, including the drunk escapades she's had.

During the Cruise Adventure Arc in the Spy x Family manga chapter 43 and 44, Yor questioned why she still has her assassin job multiple times throughout the arc. She kept flashing to her family and it messed her up at times in a fight. She did reaffirm why she did it in the end: to keep her loved ones safe.

Loid has had that moment multiple times, though he constantly reinforces his belief of needing to be a spy for the sake of creating a world where no kid cries. They're both getting closer together, always doting on Anya, especially after the bus hijacking, and always respecting each other. The only tension is that all three are keeping secrets from each other.

In conclusion, the Spy x Family manga has shown multiple times that Loid and Yor both appreciate the family that they've created with Anya and Bond. The entire point of the manga is a found family finding love, home and hope in each other where they were denied that.

So, the answer to the question of are Loid and Yor in a relationship is a resounding yes. It may have started as a marriage of convenience and artificiality, but there's plenty to suggest that they both geniunely love each other and especially Anya. The next chapter of the Spy x Family manga premieres on the 14th of May, Mother's Day.

