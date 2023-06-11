Spy X Family chapter 82: Yuri Briar vs Loid Forger reaches a climax as one of them gets shot

Spy X Family chapter 82 was released in Shueisha’s online magazine Shonen Jump + on Monday, June 12, 12 Am JST. The chapter revealed Twilight’s disguise and started a city-wide hunt for him by the SSS. It ended on a cliffhanger with one of the biggest reveals of the series about to happen.

In the previous chapter, the SSS mole in the WISE headquarters, Wheeler, arrived inside Ostania borders where both WISE and SSS agents sought him out. Wheeler changed the meeting place after spotting several WISE agents, including Nightfall, waiting for him. At the new meeting place, Wheeler was approached by an SSS officer, who asked for the stolen documents.

Spy X Family chapter 82 shows Yuri Briar confronting Twilight at gunpoint with no likely escape

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Spy x Family, Ch. 82: A dangerous undercover mission puts Loid’s skills as a spy to the test! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3oKzQHa Spy x Family, Ch. 82: A dangerous undercover mission puts Loid’s skills as a spy to the test! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3oKzQHa https://t.co/jFwGVbhhDf

Spy X Family chapter 82 begins with the WISE agents realizing that Wheeler is nowhere to be seen. The SSS officer in the Park asks Wheeler for proof that he is not Twilight in disguise, and is told that Wheeler is wearing the designated Green tie with a Yellow gemstone pin that marks him as an SSS agent.

The officer immediately reports it back to the SSS director, who seeks out an Officer named Jeffery and takes him into custody. Spy X Family chapter 82 then reveals that the SSS core committee has suspected several SSS agents to be WISE moles, and in order to smoke them out, they told every suspect told that Wheeler’s identification would be a green tie with a gemstone clip.

The SSS laid a trap for the mole (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha)

However, they told a different color of the clip to each suspect. Yellow Gemstone was Jeffery’s color, and when Wheeler said it, it identified him as the mole. Back in the park, the SSS officer immediately knows that Wheeler is Twilight in disguise, but as he and other SSS agents posted at the park point their guns at the man, the fountain nearby explodes.

WISE had laid a trap, and Twilight uses this distraction to escape, hoping that he has bought enough time for Nightfall and the others to catch the real Wheeler. Spy X Family chapter 82 then shows Twilight disguising himself as Yuri Briar and leading the SSS agents on a wild goose chase.

Meanwhile, the real Yuri arrives in the park and deduces that Twilight was panicked enough to leave very obvious marks. He pinpoints the sewers as the WISE agent’s current location and chases after the man himself while leaving his superior to get back up.

Twilight disguised as Yuri in Spy X Family chapter 82 (Image via Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha)

Yuri realizes that if they let Twilight make use of the maze-like sewer system, they will never catch him. As he hastens his way, he rounds a corner and runs into Twilight, who is still disguised as Yuri. The two rival agents hold each other at gunpoint before the sound of a shot rings out, but it remains unclear who got shot.

Back at the forger household, a sober Yor berates Yuri for making her think about Loid cheating on her. She then cuts her finger on a broken plate and wonders when her husband will come home, as Spy X Family chapter 82 shows blood dripping from someone back in the sewer.

Final thoughts

Yuzukahachimir @yzkahchimir

#SPYxFAMILY #SPY_FAMILY To be honest,like most of the fandom I expect WISE fail this time and that fail makes a big dilema for the Strix mission and a un direct confrontation between Twilight and Wheeler. To be honest,like most of the fandom I expect WISE fail this time and that fail makes a big dilema for the Strix mission and a un direct confrontation between Twilight and Wheeler.#SPYxFAMILY #SPY_FAMILY https://t.co/anzPlYPyQF

Mangaka Tatsuya Endo brought the tug of war between Loid and Yuri to a climax in Spy X Family chapter 82, but He also tends to de-escalate such situations without making any significant progress towards advancing the plot. If Loid gets away from this situation without Yuri at least becoming suspicious about the true identity of his sister’s husband, then the entire arc will come to naught.

Conversely, Spy X Family chapter 82 shows off Yuri’s intelligence. Given his prior history, it’s quite possible that Twilight laid a trap to lure SSS agents into the sewer. Now that Yuri has fallen into the said trap, it depends on Twilight to treat him either like an SSS agent or like Yor's brother.

Sn @goodbadreader



The fact that Twilight hesitated when he saw that it was Yuri who we about to shoot... now, Loid definitely doesn't care about Yuri enough to let himself waver, then perhaps is it because of Yor? // Spy x Family , Chapter 82The fact that Twilight hesitated when he saw that it was Yuri who we about to shoot... now, Loid definitely doesn't care about Yuri enough to let himself waver, then perhaps is it because of Yor? // Spy x Family , Chapter 82The fact that Twilight hesitated when he saw that it was Yuri who we about to shoot... now, Loid definitely doesn't care about Yuri enough to let himself waver, then perhaps is it because of Yor? 👀 https://t.co/ANegPGgGko

However, if this is not a trap and Yuri has, in fact, caught Twilight in a rare moment of sloppiness, then the 20-year-old’s acumen must be praised. Despite having no concrete confirmation, Twilight’s age can be guessed to be around early to mid-thirties. He has to be in a truly frazzled state of mind to be outwitted by a man more than 10 years his junior.

Should Yuri discover Loid’s identity, with the grudge he already holds against the man, he would likely hand the WISE agent over to SSS and tell Yor and Anya the truth. However, it all depends on who hit the mark while shooting.

Sn @goodbadreader // Spy x Family , Chapter 82



Wait, I don't feel like the blood dripping on the floor is necessarily from Yor's cut... It looks more like the floor of the sewers since there are rocks there. I smell trouble // Spy x Family , Chapter 82Wait, I don't feel like the blood dripping on the floor is necessarily from Yor's cut... It looks more like the floor of the sewers since there are rocks there. I smell trouble https://t.co/yegJs6rquF

It is possible that Loid, knowing Yuri’s identity, did not shoot at all, while Yuri unaware of Twilight’s truth, suffers from no such drawbacks. If it is indeed Loid who is injured, then the arc is most likely to end with Yuri learning about Loid’s true identity. What he does with it remains to be seen.

