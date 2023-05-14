Spy X Family chapter 80: A new arc begins along with Loid and Yor's first marital fight

Spy X Family chapter 80 was released in Shueisha’s online magazine Shonen Jump + on Monday, May 15, 12 Am JST. After several hilarious and stand-alone chapters, Mangaka Endo has finally begun another serious arc that seems to be interwoven with Loid and Yor's marital problems.

In the previous chapter, Yor had gone out with her friends for a drink, where she learned that any regular marriage has gripes and complaints, as well as displays of affection. In a state of drunkenness, Yor realized that her marriage with Loid lacked both of these aspects and decided to rectify that.

Spy X Family chapter 80 begins a new arc as a misunderstanding causes a rift in Loid and Yor's relationship

Returning after a month, Spy X Family chapter 80 begins on the morning after the previous night in chapter 79. As Loid prepares Anya for for a playdate with Becky and sees her off, Yor wakes up and is still a little hungover. Loid remarks that she has slept late, which Yor's inebriated brain takes as a complaint, and in order to appear normal, she fires back that she has a complaint about him as well.

This back and forth, with husband and wife being on completely different pages, escalates quickly to the point where Yor fails to think of any gripe and instead tells Loid that she has a complaint about everything. As Loid begins to worry and fret, Yor yells that their marriage has a problem just as Yuri Briar walks through the door.

Yuri, realizing that this is a great opportunity for him to separate his sister from her husband, fans the flames. Loid, on the other hand, becomes desperate and starts to apologize despite not knowing what exactly the issue is. In the middle of this chaos, Fiona calls from the hospital and tells Lord that it is an emergency. She uses the code 1399 which Loid immediately identifies as a serious WISE emergency.

Despite Yor's gripes, Loid leaves for the hospital. Yuri claims that Loid is cheating on Yor, and insists on following him. However, midway to the hospital, Yuri is called away on an SSS-related emergency. Yor, having sobered up, realizes the ridiculousness of the entire morning and plans to forget about the gripes.

Spy X Family chapter 80 drastically shifts the tone here. Fiona informs Twilight that there was a mole in WISE, who has been smoked out. However, the mole has escaped with several documents containing information regarding the location of WISE agents in Ostania. They also have a coded file on Operation Stix, which poses a threat to everyone connected with the operation when decoded.

Spy X Family chapter 80 then moves to the SSS headquarters, where Yuri’s boss informs his subordinates that an undercover agent from DIvison 4 is returning from Westalis with valuable information. the agents present, including Yuri, are instructed to retrieve the agent from the border and prevent WISE from interfering.

The first half of Spy X Family chapter 80 presents how heavy Loid and Yor's secrets have become and how unsustainable their set-up is. Yor's insecurity regarding appearing normal poses a hindrance to her voicing her true thoughts, and Loid’s obsession with Operation Stix’s success prevents him from treating Yor as a person as opposed to a pawn on a chessboard.

While hilarious, this misunderstanding poses serious concerns in Yor and Loid’s current relationship. It also presents a threat to their respective secret identities and seems to hint that a major development would soon be made in that respect. However, Spy X Family chapter 80 primarily sets up the upcoming battle between WISE and SSS, with Yuri and Loid at the center. The Garden may ask Thorn Princess to get involved in the issue.

It is all but clear that the mole in WISE was the undercover agent from SSS. If Yuri’s team succeeds in getting to them before WISE, they will have the Stix files. The only thing standing between loid and destruction, in that case, would be the coding of the files and whether or not the SSS can decipher it. Either way, this should advance the plot of the story to a major revelation.

