The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You release date confirmed with new trailer

The popular manga series by Rikito Nakamura, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is set to get an anime adaptation. On March 14, 2023, a new website debuted online, revealing the exciting news of The 100 Girlfriends' anime adaptation and information about the staff and cast involved.
On June 30, 2023, the website began streaming promotional videos of the anime. These videos offer more information about the anime's premiere and also introduce the additional cast involved.
The anime is being produced by Bibury Animation Studios and is scheduled to premiere on October 8, 2023.
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime to premiere on October 8, 2023
Storyline and trailer of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You
The story revolves around Aijo Rentaro, a young man who was rejected by 100 girls when he asked them out on dates. However, God intervened and revealed that these rejections were the result of a cosmic error. To rectify this mistake, God arranged for Aijo to go on 100 dates with girls destined to be his soulmates. In a twist of fate, if Aijo didn't reciprocate their feelings, the 100 girlfriends would meet with dreadful accidents. Aijo now finds himself caught in a dilemma as he must choose between 100 potential soulmates and prevent their tragic fates.
The anime adaptation of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is sure to entertain fans of the manga series. Its engaging humor and heartwarming story are sure to resonate within the anime community.
Know the team
The 100 Girlfriends anime has also announced the main cast. Rentaro Aijo, the series' protagonist, will be voiced by Wataru Kato. Hakari Hanazono, one of Rentaro's girlfriends, will be voiced by Kaede Hondo, while Miyu Tomita will voice Karane Inda, another one of Rentaro's girlfriends.
The upcoming anime will be directed by Hikaru Sato, renowned for his work on the popular series Dropkick on My Devil! The talented Takashi Aoshima, known for his contributions to Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!, will handle the series composition. Additionally, Akane Yano, celebrated for her exceptional character designs in Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki, will bring her creative touch to this new project.
The manga series titled The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is illustrated by Yukiko Nozawa and written by Rikito Nakamura. This captivating series has been published in Shueisha's seinen manga magazine Weekly Young Jump since December 2019.
Fans of the manga series are abuzz with excitement over the upcoming anime adaptation. Social media platforms have been flooded with posts from eager fans expressing their anticipation.
The upcoming anime adaptation of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You promises to captivate a wide audience with its blend of humor and heartwarming storytelling. The involvement of a talented cast and crew further raises the potential for its success.
Already garnering anticipation from fans of the manga series, the October 8, 2023, premiere promises an enthusiastic viewership.
