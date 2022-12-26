Will Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! be renewed for season 3?

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double received a lot of appreciation from fans around the world. The production studio ENGI did a commendable job adapting the manga series exquisitely. However, the ending was not what fans anticipated since they expected a grand finale where Shinichi and Hana confessed their feelings for each other.

Despite receiving a mixed-to-poor reception, fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for the series to get renewed for the third installment, which will continue Hana’s usual antics. The creator of the series, Take, and the production house, Studio ENGI, haven’t given any updates on Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! receiving a third season, but the possibility of the series’ return is probable.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! has nearly caught up with the original manga series

🖤 Enough with the cat already!Anyway, wherever the future holds for Uzaki and Sakurai, let's hope it's one filled with happiness, funniness and love.Let's hang out again real soon.Season 3 anyone? #Uzakichanwaasobitai #uzakichan #UzakiwantstohangoutEnough with the cat already! 🙀Anyway, wherever the future holds for Uzaki and Sakurai, let's hope it's one filled with happiness, funniness and love.Let's hang out again real soon. Season 3 anyone?👋💙🖤👋 https://t.co/pwkn4YIKed

The penultimate episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 covered volumes 4 to 7, comprising chapters 35 to 69. With that, the anime has nearly caught up with the original manga series, as currently, there are only two volumes left, where the 9th volume was released recently on September 9, 2022.

The series will need at least two more volumes for season 3 to be greenlit. Moreover, there has yet to be any word from the mangaka regarding the release of the 10th volume. So, in conclusion, fans have to wait for a few years to see the next installment.

#Uzakichanwaasobitai #anime Anime 88 of 2022Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2WHY TEASE US AT THE END LIKE THAT. This season has had a lot of laughs And overall being very fun. Hopefully there is a season 3 if not I'll read the manga7.9 out of 10 Anime 88 of 2022Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2WHY TEASE US AT THE END LIKE THAT. This season has had a lot of laughs And overall being very fun. Hopefully there is a season 3 if not I'll read the manga7.9 out of 10#Uzakichanwaasobitai #anime https://t.co/yatGXFkFAn

By late 2023, Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out! manga is expected to surpass 100+ chapters. Hence, fans can expect the renewal announcement of the anime series to be unveiled by Studio ENGI, hopefully in early 2024.

As for the anime, the protagonist of the series, Shinichi Sakurai, discovered his true feelings in the finale of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double. Even if the characters came clean about their feelings for each other, the season still wouldn’t have imparted a fitting end to the series.

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll Senpai is in auto-reply mode... (via Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2) Senpai is in auto-reply mode... (via Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2) https://t.co/yPn1AUWbwD

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! follows the typical rom-com trope where Hana Uzaki reflects the Hiyakasudere archetype (often teasing their love interest), and Shinichi Sakurai shows the Tsundere archetype (swinging between emotionally hot and cold).

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double finale recap

While returning home from a convenience store, Fujio acknowledged that he was a bit too harsh on Shinichi. Despite finding out that the latter loved Hana, the former still needed time to approve their relationship. Fujio was baffled to see his family undress the unconscious Shinichi in their sloshed state. After Hana sobered up, she and her father decided to drop Shinichi off at his apartment.

While Fujio waited outside, Hana accompanied Shinichi to his bed. After blabbering about doing things right with Hana, Shinichi hugged her and inadvertently fell on top of her. The next day, Ami startled Hana by showing her Shinichi’s shirtless pictures that Yanagi had sent her. Ami tried to offer Hana 15,000 yen for the pictures, but she refused to take them.

Hana was disappointed when she discovered that Shinichi had no recollection of the last night’s events. After his shift, Shinichi ran to his apartment and sat down, thinking about what had happened last night. While heading to the shrine, Shinichi ran into Itsuhito and Mr. Asai and told them about him being Hana’s love interest.

Itsuhito and Mr. Asai gave blank reactions to Shinichi’s recent discovery and told him they had known about it for some time. Later, Shinichi accompanied Hana to the shrine and offered his prayers. While witnessing the first sunrise of the year, Shinichi told Hana that they had lots of hangouts to do.

