Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 13, release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The penultimate of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 will be the most awaited episode as apart from being a finale for the season, it will act as a bridge to the third installment of the series. With how Shinichi and Hana are slowly starting to learn their innate feelings, they are just moments away from confessing to one another.

The previous episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 was one of the most hilarious episodes by far. It saw a hysterical interaction between Shinichi and Fujio after discovering each other’s relationship with Hana.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2.

Everything to know about Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 11

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 13 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 will be released this Saturday, December 24, 2022, on AT-X and ABC TV at 9 pm JST in Japan. Fans worldwide can watch the series' penultimate episode on Crunchyroll as it is the only OTT platform to stream the latest episodes of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double exclusively.

Fans can watch the episodes for free with multiple ads or switch to ad-free and paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 4 pm (Saturday, December 24)

Central Standard Time: 6 pm (Saturday, December 24)

Eastern Standard Time: 7 pm (Saturday, December 24)

Greenwich Mean Time: 12 am (Saturday, December 24)

Indian Standard Time: 5.30 am (Saturday, December 24)

Central European Time: 1 am (Saturday, December 24)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 10.30 am (Saturday, December 24)

Philippines time: 8 am (Saturday, December 24)

What to expect from Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 13?

With episode 13 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double being the finale for season 2, fans expect a grand confession between Shinichi and Hana. However, it won’t be happening anytime soon since the manga has two volumes left and is still ongoing, meaning it still has enough source material left to give a proper conclusion to the series.

Episode 13 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 is titled I Also Want to Hang Out Next Year! The forthcoming episode will pick up from where it left off in the previous episode, continuing Hana and Shinichi’s sloshed Christmas party at the Uzaki residence.

After finally learning about him being Hana’s love interest, Shinichi will seek advice from his best friend, Itsuhito. However, unbeknownst to Shinichi, Itsuhito already knows.

A brief recap of the previous episode

Ami and Itsuhito were immensely disappointed in Hana after learning about her latest faux pas with Shinichi. Yanagi showed up at the Asai cafe and tried to tease Hana by asking Shinichi out to spend Christmas with her.

Intruding on her younger sister’s proposal, Hana asked Shinichi to spend Christmas at her home. Hana was worried about the impression Shinichi would create on her father, Fujio Uzaki.

Shinichi was surprised to learn that the trainer he met in the gym, Mr. Fuji, was Hana’s father all along. As a protective father, Fujio was a little too hard on Shinichi. However, all of Fujio’s anger transitioned to worries after recalling things he had shared with Shinichi about Hana when he didn’t know he was her daughter’s senpai.

Shinichi was shocked when he discovered he was Hana’s love interest through Fujio. Shinichi tried to forget what he had recently learned by getting drunk. Instead of passing out, he started blabbering about how much he respected Hana for taking care of him and would give her proper consideration.

