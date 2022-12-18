Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double was expected to run for 12 episodes. However, it was announced earlier through the official Twitter account that the series will air 13 episodes in total, unlike the first season, and the finale will air a day before Christmas 2022.

The previous episode of the series left the audience wondering if Shinichi would forgive Hana for her usual antics. Episode 12 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double sees Yanagi asking Shinichi to spend Christmas with her. The latter also discovered that his gym trainer, Mr. Fuji, is none other than Hana’s father, Fujio Uzaki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 12 highlights

Hana invites Shinichi to celebrate Christmas with her family

Episode 12 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double began with a short recap of the previous episode. Ami declared Hana a hopeless romantic after learning what she had gotten herself into. Disregarding the direness of the issue, the former wanted to wait and watch. However, Itsuhito startled her by saying he and Shinichi were invited to a Christmas party by a group of girls.

At home, Yanagi was worried about her sister and wanted her to do some damage control, but Hana didn’t want anyone to meddle with her issues. The next day, Yanagi headed to her sister’s workplace and asked Shinichi to spend Christmas with her.

Hana was utterly baffled by the situation and intruded on their conversation by asking Shinichi to spend Christmas at her house. Yanagi alerted Hana, saying their father would be at home, but she wanted to take her chances.

Fujio wants a favor from Shinichi

Hana was frightened by the thought of how her father would react after meeting her senpai. After thinking about Shinichi’s earnest qualities, Hana was relieved, believing things would go as smoothly as butter. However, the former’s plan backfired. Fujio wasn’t happy to discover that the newcomer in his gym was his daughter’s senpai.

Being a typical protective father, Fujio tried to intimidate Shinichi. But all of a sudden, the former remembered something he had shared with the latter earlier that would eventually cause trouble. After asking Shinichi to chat with him in private, Fujio begged him to forget what he told him about her daughter liking her senpai, since Fujio didn’t know Shinichi was the “senpai” all along.

Fujio doesn’t want Shinichi to spill the beans

Sticking to Fujio's plan, Shinichi gave his all by acting casually by playing video games and eating with her. However, after finding out the truth through Fujio, it was hard for Shinichi to prevent himself from losing his composure. Regrouping with Fujio in the kitchen, Shinichi proposed that he get himself drunk enough to keep his mouth shut.

However, things went sideways when Fujio discovered through Hana that Shinichi has the habit of talking about his innate feelings in his inebriated condition. Being heavily intoxicated, Shinichi revealed that he was grateful to Hana for keeping up with him. Shinichi continued by saying he wanted to do things right with Hana, starting with giving her real and proper consideration.

Final thoughts on Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 12

Shinichi and Fujio’s hilarious interaction in episode 12 was the most awaited moment of the season since the latter made his debut in Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double. Studio ENGI did a commendable job of capturing the hysterical facial expressions of Fujio Uzaki from the original manga series.

Studio ENGI also made the episode even funnier by adding funny bits of Kiri Uzaki spending Christmas with his friends at a karaoke club, where he starts lamenting over not having a girlfriend. Additionally, Hideo Ishikawa garnered a lot of praise for capturing Fujio Uzaki's essence with his praiseworthy voicing skills.

In his intoxicated state, Shinichi revealed his innate feelings for Hana. Now, it is up to the latter how she is going to reciprocate her senpai’s feelings in the upcoming episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double, which will be the penultimate episode of the second installment.

