'Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double' season 2 episode 9: Uzaki family on vacation, Fujio becomes popular

Since Fujio got introduced in the second season of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double, it was apparent that he didn’t get much to spend with his family due to his job profile as a fitness trainer. Fujio cares a lot about his family as a devoted father and husband.

However, after Hana’s senpai became the most celebrated case in his house, Fujio developed a slight inferiority complex. Episode 9 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double, season 2, titled Fujio Uzaki Wants Family Time, sees Fujio taking his entire family to a hot spring, excluding Kiri.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 9 highlights

Fujio wants to strengthen his bond with Hana

PAT THEORY OFFICIAL @PatTheory AME!! A LA FAMILIA UZAKI <3

por fin debutaron los dos mejores personajes de la obra, Yanagi y Fujio :3 AME!! A LA FAMILIA UZAKI <3por fin debutaron los dos mejores personajes de la obra, Yanagi y Fujio :3 https://t.co/UoeaqfnHZJ

Episode 9 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 kicked off with Fujio taking his family to a hot spring resort. He did not take Kiri, who was still traumatized by running into a guy (Shinichi) at the gym.

After Yanagi started teasing Hana regarding her senpai, Fujio got infuriated and started reminiscing about Hana’s childhood days, when she spent more time with him and even spoke the Kansai dialect. After reaching the resort, Fujio got emotional after witnessing his daughters enjoying the hot springs.

Fujio becomes a celebrity for the day

Two strange boys tried to hit on Hana and Yanagi. However, the latter handled the situation by telling them she and her sister were in middle school. Hana got frightened after the boys instantly bought Yanagi’s lie. Infuriated, Fujio chased off the guys, hitting on his daughters and wife. Out of the blue, a few young boys fascinated by Fujio’s physique approached him to take his pictures.

Soon, Fujio was surrounded by a massive flock of youngsters who made him a celebrity at the resort. Yanagi and Hana were confused, so Tsuki made them understand that people admire their father’s muscles. Fujio started lecturing youngsters on how they can fine-tune their muscles with a balanced diet and proper workout routine.

Hana and Shinichi’s unanticipated encounter

While wandering alone to explore the rest of the resort, Hana ran into Shinichi and Itsuhito in a cave bath. Presuming it couldn’t be a coincidence, Hana surmised Itsuhito had planned this with Shinichi knowingly. Itsuhito started teasing the duo for not being able to stay far from each other for long. Before Hana left to reunite with her family, Shinichi complimented her on her swimsuit.

Yanagi and Tsuki were delighted to see Hana with a big smile on her face. After the Uzaki family returned home, Kiri was happy to hear about their trip. However, he soon became dismayed after learning that his sister got hit by boys around the resort. Kiri regretted not going on vacation, expecting he might’ve flirted with the girls around the resort too.

Final thoughts on Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 9

With the given title and the preview teaser of episode 9 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, fans anticipated Shinichi to sit out for the episode, surmising the episode will highlight only the Uzaki family. However, fans were surprised to see Shinichi and Itsuhito despite having little screen time in this episode.

For Fujio, this trip was about strengthening his bond with the family. However, the fame he was getting around the resort for his extraordinary physique distracted him from his objective. Moreover, Kiri, panic-stricken by the thought of going to the hot spring resort, regretted his decision and asked his father to take him on the next trip. How Kiri managed to overcome his fears was not revealed in the episode.

Poll : 0 votes