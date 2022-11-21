Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 8 - Hana’s confidence restored, Kiri wants to workout

The previous episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 8 saw how Shinichi’s face reddened and his heart started beating fast after he received a bento box from Hana. Yanagi met the mysterious senpai for the first time and even made Shinichi call her by her first name, which infuriated Hana.

Episode 8 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double, titled Yanagi and Kiri Also Want to Have Fun!, saw Shinichi realizing why he doesn’t address Hana by her first name. Meanwhile, Kiri joined the gym where his father works as a trainer. The former saw a well-built guy who inadvertently raised the level of inferiority complex within him. Unbeknownst to him, the muscular guy is none other than Hana’s senpai.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 8 highlights

Shinichi calms Hana down

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 8 picked up where the previous episode left off. Hana was distraught over Shinichi calling Yanagi by her first name. Ami’s father told Yanagi that the duo were yet to reach a first-name basis. Ami appeared out of the blue and introduced herself to Yanagi.

Initially, it was hard for Shinichi to understand why he had difficulty addressing Hana by her first name, even though they’d been friends for more than five years. However, he eventually realized the reason and told Hana that he considered her the most special person. Shinichi was baffled by what came out of his mouth, but on the other hand, Hana was as happy as a clam.

Tsuki doesn’t want Yanagi to hang out with Shinichi

Yanagi told her mother that she met Hana’s senpai. Tsuki was relieved that Shinichi didn’t say anything that would make Yanagi feel awkward. However, Tsuki has constantly been misunderstanding Shinichi’s intentions since day one, and she wanted Yanagi to stay far from him. Kiri was stressed with the preparation for his final exam and wanted to cool himself off by working out.

Seeking his father’s help, Kiri joined the gym and started working out. However, his confidence went downhill after he witnessed some older people performing their workout routines exceptionally well by lifting heavy weights and running extremely fast on the treadmill.

Kiri’s horrifying experience

Meeting Shinichi at the gym’s reception, Fujio pursued him to take the advanced lane in the swimming pool since he was experienced. Kiri wanted to swim in the advanced lane too, and he saw a young guy standing in front of the lane, who turned out to be Shinichi. Kiri tried his best to compete with Shinichi, but failed miserably.

Kiri tried to convince himself that he was simply tired from studying for so long. His inferiority complex, however, escalated after he witnessed Shinichi’s muscular physique. Hana and Yanagi were worried about Kiri being gloomy. After Fujio mentioned the advanced lane at the swimming pool, Kiri became even more terrified, as if he had seen a ghost.

Final thoughts on Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 8

Kiri became the most highlighted character in the episode, and fans appreciated him getting more screen time. For the first time, Shinichi understood the reason behind his restlessness after calling Hana “special.”

Fans were disappointed after Itsuhito was cast off for the episode, as they expected to see his elongated facial expression after hearing Shinichi call Hana “special.” Tsuki still has an erroneous perception of Shinichi, which is why she doesn’t want Yanagi to meet him. However, it is expected that, as the story progresses, she will eventually learn about his true self.

The eighth episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double managed to deliver decent humor and enthrall fans with some rib-tickling moments. The anime is just three episodes away from the grand finale, and fans are expecting to see a significant development in Hana and Shinichi’s relationship.

