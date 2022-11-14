Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double season 2 episode 7 - Itsuhito vexed with Hana’s plan, Yanagi becomes trouble for her sister

The previous episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double saw how Hana became immensely terrified after realizing that Shinichi would graduate in a few months. The clock has already started ticking for the former, and she must confess her innate feelings to her senpai. However, being a scaredy-cat, it is hard for Hana to admit that she likes Shinichi even in front of her friends.

In episode 7 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double, Sakaki Itsuhito has returned to observe the progress between Hana and Shinichi. Yanagi, who enthusiastically awaited the moment to meet Hana’s senpai, has finally accomplished her goal.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 7 is titled Uzaki-chan Wants Him to Confess! Continue reading the article to learn more about the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double season 2.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double season 2 episode 7 highlights

Itsuhito catches Hana

Episode 7 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double kicked off with Hana immersed in thinking about the previous night's events. Yanagi, good at reading faces, quickly deduced that she might be going through some romance issues. Later the next day, Hana was in complete distress after witnessing Shinichi being surrounded by two girls.

Itsuhito startled Hana by sneaking up on her. The latter started pretending she was okay with Shinichi being followed by other girls. However, when Itsuhito told her he might introduce a few girls to Shinichi, Hana turned pale-faced. The former got exasperated by Hana, as she still didn’t gather the courage to confess her feelings to Shinichi.

To thank Hana for throwing him a birthday party, Shinichi wanted to give her a present, and he sought Itsuhito’s opinion.

Hana and her bento box

Since Shinichi mostly used to get lunch from the convenience store and dining hall, Hana wanted to prepare a bento box. Although Itsuhito despised Hana for still thinking like a middle schooler, Ami and her father appreciated the idea. Under her mother’s supervision, she started preparing the bento box but got a little tense with her entire family’s eyes being stuck on her.

Later the next day, Shinichi was flushed after receiving the bento Hana had prepared for him. They both had lunch together in the dining hall without worrying if anyone saw them having matching bento lunches. Itsuhito, watching the duo from afar, deduced that their relationship had made significant progress.

Yanagi meets senpai

Yanagi was eager to meet Hana’s senpai. However, the latter was hesitant about it, as she didn’t want anyone besides her mother to know about Shinichi. The next day, Hana was frightened to see Yanagi at her workplace and even asked to leave immediately. Shinichi couldn’t find what was bothering Hana, but he tried his best to cheer her up.

Hana wanted to keep her senpai out of Yanagi’s proximity. However, her plan instantly failed after Shinichi brought a warm towel for her younger sister. As Shinichi and Yanagi’s conversation began with an arsenal of mutual interests, Hana got agitated. As per Yanagi’s request, Shinichi started calling her by her first name, shocking Hana.

Final thoughts on Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double season 2 episode 7

The first half of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double season 2 episode 7 was about Hana trying to make Shinichi confess that he likes her. Unknown to the former, the latter is stuck deciphering his feelings for her when she’s around.

She cooked for Shinichi countless times, and they even ate together now and then. However, this was the first time the latter felt something was different after receiving the bento box from the former. Apart from getting used to Hana’s antics, Shinichi is also trying his best to understand his own feelings, and the moment is not far when he realizes that he likes Hana.

