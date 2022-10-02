Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 1 review - Uzaki and Shinichi’s bowling match

After a year and a half long wait, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! finally made a spectacular return with a new season titled Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double. Fans following the series’ original manga and binged the entire first season were immensely excited for the second installment.

As per the announcement made through the official PV, the second season premiered on October 1, 2022. Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! episode 1 of season 2 is titled Uzaki-chan Really Wants to Hang Out, All Right!, and this article will briefly summarize the episode by dividing it into three narratives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double Season 2 Episode 1.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double Highlights

Uzaki reminisces about the time she spent with Shinichi

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double episode 1 kicked off with Uzaki being low-spirited as the summer vacation ended too soon for her. Somehow Itsuhito managed to cheer up Uzaki by telling her she could hang out with Shinichi even after the summer vacation. On the other hand, he was curious about how they became good friends despite Shinichi’s intimidating demeanor.

Uzaki simply said that Shinichi is an introvert who prefers to be left alone and has a cold expression almost all the time, but beneath his stern exterior, he is kind and helpful to others. As soon as Shinichi entered the class, Uzaki started hitting and teasing him playfully.

Out of the blue, Itsuhito suggested that they should go bowling if they are still pining for summer vacation. Uzaki started mocking Shinichi by saying bowling was too hard for him and the best he could do was heave the ball towards the pin. Enraged by the former’s trash talk, the latter agreed to go to the bowling alley.

Uzaki underestimates Shinichi’s bowling skills

After Uzaki put a condition that the person who loses has to do whatever the winner tells them to do, Itsuhito backed off from participating in the competition. The former was confident about winning the game, so she started trash-talking even more. Shinichi made a perfect strike because he was riled up due to Uzaki’s mockery.

Despite playing dirty, Uzaki lost the competition. Now that the former won the match fair and square, Itsuhito asked him if he wanted the latter to do something lewd, to which he declined. Uzaki suggested to Shinichi that they should have a rematch, and this time she is sure she could defeat him.

After Akihiko left, Ami decided to run the cafe alone, only to target Uzaki by making her wear provocative costumes as uniforms. Witnessing Shinichi along with the latter, Ami also added him to her list.

Ami gets caught

Shinichi presumed that the sudden change of uniform was dubious with the absence of Akihiko. Ami persistently made Uzaki wear the costume she chose for her, one after the other. The latter, being fed up with the indecent costumes, finally figured out Ami’s plans.

Ami eventually spilled out her true intentions, making the situation even more awkward. She even asked Uzaki’s mother to try the costumes, who just happened to be around the neighborhood and decided to visit the cafe. However, Akihiko caught Ami red-handed and, as punishment, made her wear the same costumes for the rest of the day.

Due to playing video games all night, Shinichi didn’t get much time to sleep, so at Itsuhito’s suggestion, he took a nap in class. After Uzaki arrived, she found a group of girls talking about boyfriends and intruded on their conversation by calling it a hassle. One of the girls pointed out to Uzaki why she considers boyfriends to be a nuisance if she hangs out with Shinichi.

Uzaki tried to clarify them by saying she pities Shinichi’s loneliness and is just doing him a favor. Due to the lack of sleep, the latter discovered a quiet place to nap. After a while, Uzaki found Shinichi, and she also lied beside him. The former eventually drifted off and soon Itsuhito, and the other girls found her sleeping together with the latter.

Final thoughts on Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 Episode 1

The first episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 was hilarious. Those who keep up with the anime are surprised to see the growth in Uzaki and Shinichi’s relationship. While talking to Itsuhito, the former realized how much of an impact the latter made on her.

It is no wonder that Uzaki always tries to act high and mighty and doesn’t leave a chance to tease Shinichi, but she does harbor strong feelings towards him. After Ami was forced to wear the bunny costume as a punishment, Shinichi couldn't take his eyes off her, which eventually made Uzaki jealous. This shows that she has become a little possessive of him.

With the ecstatic premiere of season 2, it can be expected that the upcoming episodes of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! are going to be even more fun to watch.

