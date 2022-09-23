Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double: Release date and time, Streaming details, what to expect, and more

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double will soon begin airing in October 2022 as Uzaki-chan and Sakurai-senpai return to our screens. The rom-com anime will bring the sugoi duo back, as Uzaki will be dead set on ruining Sakurai's peaceful college days with her menacing fun activities.

The show's first season premiered in the summer 2020 anime season. The second installment is set for the fall 2022 anime season, with the primary focus on Christmas Eve, as evident from one of the key visuals.

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts "Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!" Season 2 is listed with a total of 13 episodes. "Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!" Season 2 is listed with a total of 13 episodes. https://t.co/J4E7iomo5e

Everything to know about Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double

Release date and streaming details

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double episode 1 will air on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 9 pm JST. The second season will have a total of 13 episodes, with its season finale set to release on the Christmas Eve.

The anime will premiere its episodes on AT-X, followed by other television networks such as ABC TV, TOKYO MX, Television Aichi, and BS11. All the networks other than AT-X are set to release the episodes at a later time, and not simultaneously to that of its premiere at 9 pm JST.

Other than television networks, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double will also be released on several streaming websites. While the streaming websites haven't been confirmed yet, it could be expected that the second season, just like the first season, will also be available for streaming on Funimation, Crunchyroll, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.

Cast

Similar to the show's first installment, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double will also be animated by Studio ENGI, with the cast from season 1 confirmed to be reprising their roles in the upcoming season.

Ami Asia and Akihiko Asia (Image via ENGI)

Naomi Ozora will be returning as Hana Uzaki, along with Kenji Akabane as Shinichi Sakurai. Then we have Ayana Taketatsu voicing Ami Asia, along with Yousuke Akimoto voicing her dad, Akihiko Asia.

Tomoya Takagi Rei will once more voice Itsuhito Sakaki, with Saori Hayami as Hana's mother, Uzaki Tsuki. Joining them is Hideo Ishikawa as Hana's brother, Kiri Uzaki.

Additionally, we have some new cast members. Seina Kato will voice Hana's younger sister, Uzaki Yanagi, while Yuko Sanpei will voice her dad, Fujio Uzaki.

Lastly, we will finally meet Shinichi Sakurai's parents this season. Miki Ito will voice Shinichi's mother, Haruko Sakurai, and Tomokazu Sugita will voice Shirou Sakurai.

What to expect in season 2

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double will introduce us to the families of both Hana-chan and Sakurai-senpai. The anime series closely followed the manga chapters, covering around 33-34 chapters for 12 episodes.

Uzaki-chan (Image via ENGI)

The second season is set to focus more on the romantic side of the story, as the two start to act more like a couple, and the friends and family around them react to them accordingly.

They will even conduct interventions for the two to try and push them together after seeing their obvious feelings for each other. However, both are too cowardly to accept that their relationship is more than just friendship.

Manga readers can expect the manga to animate up to chapter 64-65 for season 2.

Season 1 recap

Hana Uzaki-chan (Image via ENGI)

When Hana Uzaki started her freshman year in college, she noticed how her high school senior, Shinichi Sakurai, had become a lonesome upperclassman. So Uzaki makes it her obligation to hang out with Sakurai and meddle with his alone time.

While initially Sakurai himself was bothered by her antics, he too gave in to her shenanigans, all of which led to comically romantic situations between the two characters. Slowly, the chemistry between the two became so evident that the people around them would misinterpret their relationship and root for the two to get together. However, the two denied any such feelings between them.

Shinichi Sakurai (Image via ENGI)

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang out! season 1 episode 12 saw Shinichi and Hana getting in a weird situation as both got drunk and ended up sleeping on the same futon. While nothing happened between the two, Uzaki seems to remember that Sakurai said the word "love" to her.

Make sure to follow more updates and news on Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far