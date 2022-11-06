Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 6 - Fujio is worried about his daughter, Hana wants to celebrate Shinichi’s birthday

Fans of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double were thrilled with the previous episode as Shinichi finally addressed Hana by her first name for the first time. Though the former always has a hard time keeping up with the latter’s usual antics, he cares about her and doesn’t want to upset her in any way possible.

Fujio, as a protective father to his children, is also concerned about Hana’s love life. Impressed and fascinated by the description of the latter’s senpai, the former is eager to meet him. However, unbeknownst to Fujio, the guy who recently joined the gym is the very person he’s looking for.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 6, titled Uzaki-chan Wants to Celebrate!, is briefly summarized here by dividing it into three sections.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 6 highlights

Fujio impressed by Shinichi’s perspective

Episode 6 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double kicked off with Shinichi overexerting in his workout routine. Presuming he was training hard to impress someone he liked, Fujio teased him in front of everyone. The latter got dispirited after disclosing how his daughter’s relationship bothered him.

Fujio sought Shinichi’s opinion on the matter as he was somewhere around his daughter’s age. The latter said that despite being an adult, he still considered himself immature. Fujio revealed everything about his daughter and how she spends most of her time with her senpai to everyone.

The other two guys deduced that the boyfriend of Fujio’s daughter might not have any romantic intentions. Shinichi shared his standpoint by telling everyone that if he liked someone, he would take things slowly, which immensely impressed Fujio.

Tsuki misunderstood Shinichi again

Hana was disheartened as she hadn’t met Shinichi for days. However, she got excited after she got a text from him saying he would see her tomorrow. Yanagi bugged Hana as she was eager to meet Shinichi. The latter simply told the former that her senpai was dull and uninteresting. Shinichi visited Hana’s house for another cooking lesson.

He was delighted to hold one of Hana’s cats, as it was his first time petting an animal. Leaving Hana’s home, Shinichi came across Tsuki and expressed his happiness about how he held the cat, felt its warmth, and so on. As the former never mentioned the word “cat,” Tsuki presumed he was talking about her daughter, Hana, and misunderstood him.

Hana wants Shinichi to stay

Amidst her mother’s birthday celebration, Hana realized that she had never celebrated her senpai’s birthday with him. She instantly called Itsuhito to the cafe as he was the only person who knew more about Shinichi than her. Itsuhito revealed that Shinichi’s birthday was in a few days.

On the big day, Hana surprised her senpai by visiting his home and wishing him a happy birthday. They spent the day like usual by eating together, playing video games, watching movies, and reading comics. After Shinichi cut the cake, he walked Hana to her home.

Hana wanted Shinichi to return the favor by surprising her on her birthday the next year. The former eventually realized that the latter would graduate this year, so she tried to stop him by asking him to stay back for a year. The latter got startled and denied her request.

Final thoughts on Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 6

Fans of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double expected to see Fujio finding out the newbie in the gym was none other than her daughter's senpai. However, it didn’t turn out as anticipated. Being a natural-born airhead, Shinichi didn’t realize that it was he and Hana on whom the description of Fujio’s daughter and her senpai was based.

Hana couldn’t stand being away from Shinichi for days, and she had always found a way to spend time with him. She celebrated her senpai’s birthday in the best way possible by spending the day with him like she usually does. This showed the simplicity of their relationship in Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double.

The thought of Shinichi graduating terrified Hana, as she won’t see him from the following year in college. Keeping Itsuhito’s warning in mind that she doesn’t have much time, Hana has to declare her emotions to her senpai before it gets too late.

