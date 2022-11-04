Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double season 2 episode 6 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double season 2 saw how Shinichi couldn’t stand Hana being disappointed with him. After realizing what he had done wrong, the former eventually apologized to the latter by addressing her by her first name for the first time ever. Despite being older than her, Shinichi even used the honorific “san,” which showed how much he cared about Hana.

The fifth episode also introduced Fujio and Yanagi Uzaki, two of the remaining members of the Uzaki family, who were hilarious. Fujio is very protective of his daughter Hana, which is why the idea of her having a boyfriend gives him nightmares. Fans of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double are getting impatient to learn what would happen if Fujio finds out that the newly joined member in his gym is Hana’s Senpai.

When will Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 6 be released, and where can you watch it?

Episode 6 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double season 2 will be released on Saturday, November 5, 2022, on AT-X and ABC TV at 9 pm JST in Japan. Fans around the world can catch the latest episodes of the anime on Crunchyroll, the only anime streaming platform streaming Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double exclusively.

Those who have missed season 1 or are new to the anime will be glad to know that Crunchyroll’s massive library also houses the first season. Fans can watch the episodes for free on Crunchyroll with multiple ads or switch to ad-free and paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-days free trial.

The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific time: 9 am PDT (Saturday, November 5)

Central time: 5 am CDT (Saturday, November 5)

Eastern time: 8 pm EDT (Saturday, November 5)

British time: 1 pm BST (Saturday, November 5)

Indian time: 5.30 pm IST (Saturday, November 5)

European time: 2 pm CEST (Saturday, November 5)

Australian time: 10.30 pm ACDT (Saturday, November 5)

Philippines time: 8 pm PHT (Saturday, November 5)

What to expect from Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double episode 6?

Episode 6 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double is titled Uzaki-chan Wants to Celebrate!. The anime recently dropped a preview teaser that gave a brief glimpse of the upcoming episode, showing Hana celebrating the recent victory of Shinichi calling her by her first name. Though it would be a little awkward for Shinichi, he will get used to it.

As the previous episode wasn’t enough, fans of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double will also get to see the Uzaki family all together again. In the teaser, Tsuki gets startled around Shinichi, which means she has again misunderstood something that would eventually end up being a hilarious situation.

A brief recap of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double episode 5

Akihiko and Ami were confused about why Uzaki was mad, especially over her senpai. However, they eventually figured out the reason after Shinichi called Tsuki by her first name. The former apologized to Hana by calling her by her first name, and they finally got along.

Finding gym trial coupons in his apartment locker, Shinichi headed towards the place, and there he met two other guys who had recently joined the gym and the trainer, Mr. Fuji. Watching Shinichi surpass his limits caused Mr. Fuji to make him his disciple.

Mr. Fuji turned out to be Hana’s father, Fujio Uzaki. Finding out his daughter’s senpai was a boy startled Fujio, so he called an impromptu family meeting to discuss the situation. The entire Uzaki family was surprised after discovering that Hana’s senpai wasn’t her boyfriend, even though she often cooked for him, stayed at his place, and played video games with him.

