Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double season 2 episode 5 - Uzaki family wants to discuss Hana’s senpai

The previous episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double saw how Hana became terrified after hearing her mother being addressed by her first name in Shinichi. In episode 5, it was revealed that Shinichi calls everyone by their first name, excluding Hana.

The fifth episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double is stated to be one of the most awaited episodes of the second installment. The hype for episode 5 has built up over time. Apart from settling the issue between the senpai and her kouhai, the episode also introduced Hana's little sister Yanagi and her father Fujio, the remaining two members of the Uzaki family.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 5, titled The Whole Uzaki Clan Wants to Get Together!, is briefly summarized here by dividing it into three sections.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double season 2 episode 5 highlights

Shinichi finds out the reason behind Hana's anger

Episode 5 Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double kicked off with Shinichi seeking Ami and her father's help to figure out why Hana was in a bad mood, especially towards him. Initially, the situation was confusing for them too. However, they eventually found out the cause after they heard Shinichi calling Hana's mother by her first name.

Hana was aware that her senpai addressed other girls by their first names. As the former was waiting for her momente, hearing her mother's first name being used by the latter readily infuriated her.

As Shinichi wanted to make up for Hana, he apologized. While begging for forgiveness, the former called out the latter by her first name multiple times and even used the honorific "san." Hana cheered up and continued her usual antics by teasing her senpai for constant blushing.

Shinichi joins the gym

After finding a free trial gym coupon, Shinichi headed towards the place to give it a try. There, he met an ecstatic gym coach named Mr. Fuji, who wanted to examine his true potential. Shinichi impressed Mr. Fuji with his strength by surpassing his limitations in the bench press. The former thought of inviting Hana to work out with him, but he knew that she would reject the offer instantly. Mr. Fuji turned out to be Hana's father, Fujio Uzaki.

Until now, Fujio presumed Hana's senpai was a girl, but after he heard that her senpai was a boy, he was utterly shell-shocked. Fujio called in an impromptu family meeting to discuss Hana's boyfriend. Where Kiri couldn't control his laughter, Yanagi was happy for Hana and wanted her father to stop being too hard on her, as she could make her own choices as an adult.

Uzaki family wants to know more about Hana's boyfriend

After Fujio explained to his children how hard the Kansai dialect is, Hana was relieved that the family finally got off track from the boyfriend's topic. However, the situation worsened after Yanagi demanded a picture of Hana's boyfriend. Kiri mocked Hana for her height and was ridiculed for how no girls paid attention to him.

Kiri and Fujio were surprised after they heard that Hana's senpai's height was 180 cm. After getting bombarded with many questions, Hana spilled everything between her and her senpai. She even told them that she cooks for him and visits him now and then.

In the end, Hana shocked everyone by revealing that her senpai wasn't her boyfriend. Hana got annoyed by her father and took a long shower while thinking about everything that had happened.

Final thoughts on Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double season 2, episode 5

Fujio Uzaki turned out to be another hilarious character in addition to Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double. Like every father, Fujio is concerned about his children's well-being and doesn't want them to get hurt in any way. Finding out Hana's senpai was a guy, he quickly deduced that she had a boyfriend, which showed how protective he was of his daughter.

Hana has been on cloud nine since Shinichi addressed her by her first name. All she ever needed was a push to admit that she had feelings for her senpai. While exclaiming how her senpai wasn't her boyfriend, she said everything that portrayed the duo as a couple.

Hana being soft-hearted, typically runs away from confrontation. However, by looking at how much she's struggling with convincing herself that Shinichi is just her senpai, it's just episodes away when fans of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double will see her face her fears and confess her true feelings.

