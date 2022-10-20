Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With three episodes out, there is no doubt that the second installment of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double will be even more hilarious than season 1. Uzaki and her introverted senpai have feelings for each other; all they need is a little spark. Itsuhito and Ami’s combined efforts to bring Shinichi and Uzaki closer during the school festival were hugely successful.

Uzaki and Shinichi’s significant progress in their relationship filled fans with awe. Episode 4 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 is just around the corner, and fans are immensely excited to learn what the future holds for them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 3.

Everything to know about Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 4

Release date and streaming platform

Sticking to its schedule, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double season 2, episode 4, will be released on Saturday, October 22, 2022, on AT-X and ABC TV at 9 pm JST. Crunchyroll, the most popular anime streaming platform worldwide, is exclusively streaming Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2.

Those who have missed season 1 or are new to the anime will be glad to know that Crunchyroll’s massive library also houses the first season. Fans can watch the episodes for free on Crunchyroll with multiple ads, or switch to ad-free and paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-days free trial.

The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific time: 9 am PDT (Saturday, October 22)

Central time: 5 am CDT (Saturday, October 22)

Eastern time: 8 pm EDT (Saturday, October 22)

British time: 1 pm BST (Saturday, October 22)

Indian time: 5:30 pm IST (Saturday, October 22)

European time: 2 pm CEST (Saturday, October 22)

Australian time: 10:30 pm ACDT (Saturday, October 22)

Philippines time: 8 pm PHT (Saturday, October 22)

What to expect from Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 4?

For Shinichi, it was hard to get over the fortune-telling, but what bothered him the most was the unusual smirk on Uzaki’s face. Unlike the former, the latter’s on the ninth cloud ever since her relationship got approved through mere fortune telling.

In the upcoming episode, fans will see how Uzaki, being a loudmouth, will tell everyone her side of the story, making Shinichi look miserable as usual.

The episode will also feature Tsuki, who is yet again going to teach Shinichi how to cook, which means fans should buckle up for another hilarious episode filled with lots of misunderstandings coming right their way.

A brief recap of episode 3

Instead of enjoying the school festival, Shinichi wanted to stay at home doing nothing but playing video games, which bothered Uzaki a lot. However, to be with her senpai, she too dropped the idea of attending the school festival.

Itsuhito joined the duo and got them excited for the event by revealing the grand prize in the lottery event. As per Itsuhito’s instruction, Uzaki and Shinichi entered the fortune-telling booth but got startled after discovering that the club only reads fortunes on romantic relationships.

Ito revealed to the duo that they have perfect compatibility, which surprised them both. It had been two days since the school festival, and Shinichi still didn’t get over the fortune-telling. However, unlike her senpai, Uzaki was in high spirits.

Uzaki wanted to know if Shinichi was still thinking about their perfect compatibility but got infuriated after she got nothing out of him. They both got a little bashful after the former’s hand touched the latter while passing Shichimi.

