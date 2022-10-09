Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 2: Tsuki Uzaki has a major misunderstanding

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double is back with yet another fun-filled episode as Uzaki-chan and her senpai are back with their shenanigans. Episode 2 of the anime has a lot of fun moments, yet again with a series of misunderstandings, providing viewers with hilarious instances.

In the previous episode, Uzaki and Sakurai were found sleeping together on campus. While this was not on purpose, this incident is a major turning point for the relationship between the two. This starts off with this episode, as Tsuki Uzaki, Hana's mother, has a major misunderstanding about the duo's relationship.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 2: Hana may have started to develop feelings for Sakurai

Uzaki and Sakurai - Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out (Image via ENGI)

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 2 titled After Hanging Out, I Wanna Make Udon!, starts off with Sakaki revealing Uzaki and Sakurai's sleeping photos from the campus to Ami-san. As she was jealous of having missed out on the duo's lucky moment, Uzaki and Sakurai decided to invite her and Sakaki for shopping.

When the group goes out, they have a fun time bantering with one another, as Uzaki has a tough time getting a one up on others when studies are involved.

As Uzaki and Ami head to look for some swimsuits, Uzaki narrates on how Sakurai had complimented her swimsuit. This is why she wished to purchase more swimsuits to possibly get to hear more of his compliments. Uzaki wasn't aware that it was Ami-san herself who had previously asked Sakurai to compliment Uzaki for her swimsuit.

Uzaki feeling shy from Sakurai's compliment - Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out (Image via ENGI)

After their shopping spree, the group went to play some football where they found a group of college kids who were bullying middle school kids. The college kids recognized Sakaki as they were jealous of him and challenged him and Sakurai for a game of football.

Sakaki dominated the game as he established a 12-0 lead. Sakaki suggests Sakurai solely focus on the ball and use his strength to kick the ball. Sakurai followed his suggestion, as started kicking the ball with complete focus.

His kicks became strong enough to knock down his three opponents and score the goal after forcing the keeper into the goal. Upon realizing the trouble they could get into, the group decided to flee the scene.

Sakurai realizes that he knocked down his three opponents (Image via ENGI)

Later, viewers saw Uzaki and Sakurai heading to Uzaki's home with Sakurai's udon, as he had made too many. On the way, Uzaki observes a senpai and kouhai, as she imagines a scenario of herself as Sakurai's senpai. In her scenario, she happens to create a scene that makes her blush, but she doesn't reveal it to Sakurai, as they head to her home.

Sakurai gives his prepared udon to both Hana and her mom, Tsuki Uzaki. While Tsuki Uzaki liked it, Hana was quick to point out how the udon wasn't cut evenly. Sakurai asks Tsuki Uzaki to teach him to cut even udon, which is when her mother happened to unintentionally get too close. This caused her to get coy, as she had previously misunderstood Sakurai for having made advances towards herself.

Tsuki Uzaki talking to Hana - Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out(Image via ENGI)

Tsuki decided to talk to Hana to find out about her relationship with Sakurai. Hana misunderstood and believed that her mom may have heard about her sleeping incident with Sakurai, and tried to defend herself for the same. However, her mother happened to spark further misunderstandings on her mind, and decided to go take some rest.

Final Thoughts on Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 2

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 2 ends with Sakurai managing to cut the perfect udon, as we later see the Uzaki family having an udon dinner. Uzaki's brother, Kiri Uzaki, wasn't so keen on having more udon, however, on hearing that Hana's senpai had made the udon, he decided to feast on it. The thing is, Kiri Uzaki had a misunderstanding that Sakurai was a girl.

Kiri Uzaki imagining Sakurai to be a girl (Image via ENGI)

This is when Hana's sister comes back home, whose name was revealed to be Yanagi Uzaki. This is her first reference in the series, but we will have to wait till next week for her face to be revealed.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 3 will air on October 15, 2022.

