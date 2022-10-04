Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! season 2 episode 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Fans of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! are overjoyed with the spectacular premiere of the long-awaited season 2. As expected, the opening theme, Ichigo Ichie Celebration by Hana Uzaki’s voice actress, Naomi Ōzora and Kano, and the ending theme, Happy-Life by MKLNtic, stole everyone's hearts.

Apart from the protagonists, the previous episode featured all of the series' important characters, including Ami Asai, Tsuki Uzaki, Itsuhito Sakaki, and Akihiko Asai. Like every other anime premiere, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout!’s episode 1 of season 2 wasn’t enough for the fans, and they are getting impatient to learn what comes next for Uzaki and her senpai.

Continue reading the article to find out the release date for the second episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! season 2, where it will be streamed, and what to expect.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! season 2 episode 1.

Everything to know about Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! season 2 episode 2

Release date and streaming platforms

With no changes to its schedule, episode 2 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! season 2 will be released on Saturday, October 8, 2022, on AT-X and ABC TV at 9 pm JST. The series will also be broadcasted on Tokyo MX TV on October 9, and on October 10 on Aichi and BS11. Fans can catch the latest episodes of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! season 2 exclusively on Crunchyroll, one of the most popular anime streaming platforms.

Crunchyroll’s massive library also houses the first season, so those who want to refresh their memory of season 1 or those who are new to Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout!, can start binging the rom-com anime series right away. Fans can watch the episodes for free on Crunchyroll with multiple ads, or they can switch to the ad-free, paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-days free trial.

The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific time: 9:00 am PDT (Saturday, October 8)

Central time: 5:00 am CDT (Saturday, October 8)

Eastern time: 8:00 pm EDT (Saturday, October 8)

British time: 1:00 pm BST (Saturday, October 8)

Indian time: 5:30 pm IST (Saturday, October 8)

European time: 2:00 pm CEST (Saturday, October 8)

Australian time: 10:30 pm ACDT (Saturday, October 8)

Philippines time: 8:00 pm PHT (Saturday, October 8)

What to expect from episode 2?

Episode 2 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! season 2 is titled I Want to Make Udon After We Hang Out! No preview for the second episode has been released yet, but from what the title hints, fans can expect Uzaki to cook udon noodles for Shinichi.

During the first season, while sleeping, the latter surprised the former by revealing that he enjoys her cooking. As Uzaki cares deeply for Shinichi and doesn’t back off from impressing him with her shenanigans, she might go a little overboard with her personal udon noodle recipe this time.

A brief recap of episode 1

Uzaki was depressed about the end of summer vacation in episode 1, and Itsuhito tried to cheer her up by reminding her that she could still hang out with Shinichi as usual. Later, at Itsuhito's suggestion, the trio went bowling, where their normal pastime turned into a fight when Uzaki tried to compete with Shinichi.

Uzaki lost the match against Shinichi, but she still wanted to beat him. In Akihiko’s absence, Ami tried to run the cafe on her own. She tried to make Shinichi and Uzaki wear provocative costumes but got caught by Akihiko, who later made her wear the same dress as punishment.

Later, the next day, both Shinichi and Uzaki felt sleepy in class due to playing video games all night. The latter came across a group of girls discussing boyfriends and interrupted their conversation by calling it a bother. When asked about her relationship with Shinichi, Uzaki simply said that she’s just doing him a favor.

Shinichi found a quiet place to sleep and drifted off in an instant. Eventually, Uzaki caught up to him and laid down beside him. Seeing them sleeping together, Itsuhito and the group of girls were convinced they were a couple.

