Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 3 review - Uzaki and Shinichi get caught in Itsuhito's master plan

The previous episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 was about the aftermath of Uzaki and Shinichi sleeping together at school. Episode 2 was filled with the usual Uzaki shenanigans, the misunderstanding between Tsuki and her daughter, and showed Shinichi's aggressive soccer play.

Episode 3 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 turned out to be another hilarious episode of the installment that made fans dissolve into laughter. The episode showed how emotionally biased Uzaki could get around Shinichi after her long-running relationship got approved by mere fortune-telling.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 3 is titled Does Uzaki-chan Want to Go to the School Festival?. This article will briefly summarize the episode by dividing it into three narratives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double Season 2 Episode 1.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 3 highlights

Uzaki and Shinichi want to win the lottery

Episode 3 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! kicked off with Uzaki being in literal shock after she found out that Shinichi wanted to play video games at home rather than participate in the school festival. The latter laid out multiple factors that were the very reasons why the school festival was not his thing. To be with her senpai, Uzaki proposed that she would visit him during the school festival and would also cook for him.

Finding Uzaki and Shinichi together, Itsuhito told them there had been changes in the school festival attendance. The organization committee accepted his idea of a stamp rally, where each student can collect stamps from different booths to participate in the lottery event. Uzaki and Shinichi were on cloud nine after they learned that the grand prize was an expensive console.

Itsuhito gave Shinichi and Uzaki a heads-up before they rushed towards the booth by telling them they should go to the expensive booths first as it would increase their chances of winning the grand prize. After recommending the occult club to Uzaki and Shinichi, Itsuhito left by telling them to enjoy their festival date together, which made them a little embarrassed.

Uzaki and Shinichi have perfect compatibility

Shinichi, being an introvert, was annoyed by the crowd at the school festival. Uzaki asked him to keep an upbeat disposition as everyone would presume him to be a hoodlum who came to collect money. After Shinichi and Uzaki made it to the occult booth, they were surprised by the massive line, mostly comprised of girls.

After getting inside the club, Uzaki was surprised to see Ito as the fortune teller. The latter told them that the club only tells romance fortunes. Shinichi and Uzaki wanted to leave, but the other occult club members got in the way and told them they would not let anyone out without telling their fortune first.

Uzaki and Shinichi decided they should let their fortune be told without making a big fuss. Ito revealed that she was surprised by their compatibility and said they were the perfect couple. As Ito was going a little overboard, other occult members instantly stopped her so she wouldn't raise suspicion. After Uzaki and Shinichi left, Ami removed her hood and thanked the club members for helping her.

Uzaki gets mad over Shinichi being an airhead

Ami called Itsuhito to detail to him how things went. The latter was relieved, as everything went according to plan. As Shinichi was feeling embarrassed, Uzaki asked him to stop overthinking. They both got upset after discovering someone else had won the grand prize. Even after reaching home, Shinichi was still thinking about fortune-telling.

However, what bothered him the most was the jovial look on Uzaki's face. The latter was in high spirits because, having been with Shinichi for over five years, this was the first time her relationship received a seal of approval. Uzaki's interpretation differed from Shinichi, which is why she thought too highly of herself.

As she was not getting the same energy from him while they were talking, she got annoyed instantly. Though she eventually calmed down after passing the seasoning to Shinichi, they both got startled and a little uneased after their hands' were touched.

Final thoughts on Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 3

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 proved that it is no wonder that Uzaki and Shinichi are the best couples that everyone has conceded except for them. Itsuhito and Ami are deliberately trying their best to make the duo realize how perfect they are with each other. Though Uzaki often makes fun of Shinichi for being an introvert, she dislikes leaving him alone.

Uzaki decided to spend the three days of the school festival at Shinichi's home playing video games and cooking food for him at the cost of leaving the school festival, which she had been excited about for days, which shows how much she likes him. In a way, fortune-telling played a significant part in making them drawn toward each other.

As the narrator said at the end of the episode, "their relationship had changed in some small way," this could possibly mean that things would be different between Uzaki and Shinichi in the upcoming episodes of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double.

