Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 3: Release date, time, and what to expect

Episode 3 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 is right around the corner as fans look forward to learning more about Hana's sister Yanagi, whose face wasn't revealed at the end of the previous episode. There is a good chance that she might be revealed in the next episode.

In the meantime, Uzaki and Sakurai were found sleeping together on campus. While the two didn't mean to sleep together, students at college saw them together sleeping cosily and clicked pictures of the same. This incident could also have a huge impact on the duo's relationship.

When will Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 3 be released and where can you watch it?

Uzaki and Ami while shopping (Image via ENGI)

Episode 3 of the anime series titled Does Uzaki-chan Want To Go To The School Festival? will air on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 9 pm JST. The episode's release time is set to vary across different time zones around the world.

Episode 3 will simultaneously be released worldwide at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time - 5:00 am PDT

Central Daylight Time - 7:00 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time - 8:00 am EDT

British Standard Time - 1:00 pm BST

Indian Standard Time - 5:30 pm IST

Central European Summer Time - 2:00 pm CEST

Australian Central Daylight Time - 10:30 pm ACDT

Philippines Time - 8:00 pm PHT

The second season will have a total of 13 episodes, which means that after the third episode's release, fans will have 10 more episodes to watch.

Tsuki Uzaki as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

The episode will be released on AT-X, followed by other television networks such as TOKYO MX, ABC TV, Television Aichi, and BS11. All the networks other than AT-X are set to release the episode at a later time, and not simultaneously to that of the it's premiere at 9 pm JST. Meanwhile, international fans can watch Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double episodes on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

What to expect from Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 3?

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 3 will feature Uzaki and Sakurai in their usual antics where Uzaki declares that he wants to go to the School Festival with Sakurai. However, Sakurai doesn't want to go, and chooses to stay at home playing games.

Sakaki as seen in the anime (Image via ENGI)

Dreary with his decision. Uzaki, too, decides not to go to the school festival and instead play games with her senpai. However, this is when Sakaki, who was helping the Festival Committee, comes in and tells them some exciting news about the festival.

What happened last time?

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 2 titled After Hanging Out, I Wanna Make Udon!, saw Uzaki and Sakurai inviting Sakaki and Ami on a shopping trip. There, while looking at swimsuits, Uzaki revealed to Ami how Sakurai had complimented her swimsuit, making her want to purchase more of them to get more compliments. Ami realized how Sakurai had followed her advice to compliment Uzaki.

Later, the group headed to play some football when they were challenged by three college students. Sakaki took up on their challenge and ran all over them with a 12-0 lead. However, the game only came to a halt after Sakurai mistakenly knocked down all three of the opponents by kicking the ball at them with sheer force.

Uzaki taunting Sakurai (Image via ENGI)

The episode even saw Sakurai trying to learn how to cut Udon properly from Uzaki Hana's mother, Tsuki Uzaki. As she misunderstood that Sakurai wanted to make advances towards herself, she tried to learn about her daughter's relationship with him. However, due to the way Hana explained the sleeping situation at college to her, she completely misunderstood it, believing that her daughter's relationship with Sakurai had gone to the next level.

