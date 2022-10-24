Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 4: Ami gets humiliated, Uzaki buys Itushito’s lie

Season 2 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double is filled with misunderstandings, causing fans who anticipated a chuckle to end up bursting into laughter. The previous episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double saw how Uzaki was on cloud nine after her relationship was validated by an occult club at the school festival.

Since Uzaki and Shinichi are a perfect match — despite not dating each other — this has caused the former to act all high and mighty in front of the latter. While Uzaki has a reputation for not wanting to leave any loose ends, the new episode continued with her usual antics.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 4 is titled "Uzaki-chan Wants to Be Number One!" This article will briefly summarize the episode by dividing it into three sections.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 4 highlights

Ami and Itsuhito want to come up with a new strategy

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 4 kicked off with Uzaki reminiscing about the school festival. Thinking about her compatibility with Shinichi almost got her drowned in her bathtub. Later, she met Itsuhito and Ami at the cafe and revealed everything about the recent events without hesitation. Isuhito and Ami were relieved that the duo had made it this far. However, Uzaki not taking the leap got them very frustrated.

Akihiko managed to restrain Ami as she was about to snap at Uzaki. Itsuhito presumed that the plan involving the occult club at the school festival was a good one. However, as things were happening in front of him, he deduced that the terms between Uzaki and Shinichi might be even more awkward than he'd anticipated.

Ami embarrasses herself in front of everyone

Uzaki left the cafe after she got a call from Shinichi, who was struggling with a new video game he had purchased recently. A few days later, Ami and Itsuhito developed a new strategy called “Siege of Uzaki,” where they tweaked Shinichi and Uzaki’s shifts so that they could tackle them both individually.

Uzaki was as cheerful as ever, but suddenly she was frightened after Itsuhito revealed Shinichi’s popularity among other girls. To spice things up, he stated that Ami frequently eyeballs Shinichi because of his muscular body. To prove this, Itsuhito lifted his shirt and made Ami freeze by having her look at his abs. Embarrassed, Ami inadvertently revealed that she was only after Shinichi’s body.

Uzaki’s newfound nightmare

Following the recipe precisely, Shinichi even measured the required amount of salt, but Tsuki gave him another cooking lesson so that he could make approximations of ingredients by simply eyeballing them.

Uzaki, being bothered about how Shinichi is popular among girls, sought her mother’s opinion on it. Tsuki misunderstood what Uzaki was trying to say at first. However, the former eventually realized that the latter was going through something troubling.

Uzaki became even more restless after picturing hundreds of girls approaching Shinichi. The latter asked Tsuki if he could address her by her first name, to which she agreed after giving it a long thought. In her head, Uzaki was relieved that Shinichi had always been innocent, but what bothered her the most was the other girls who were after him.

Uzaki was happy that she could believe in her senpai’s sincerity, but she suddenly got pale-faced after she heard her mother being addressed by her first name by Shinichi.

Final thoughts on Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 4

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 4 saw how Itsuhito and Ami’s plan managed to increase the insecurities of the couple; it was expected to bring them closer. Despite knowing everything about Shinichi, Uzaki simply gets swayed by Itsuhito's lie that her senpai is the most sought-after guy in the neighborhood, which shows Uzaki's concern about losing Shinichi to other girls.

Fans expected to see what was going on inside Shinichi’s head as he was also restless following the smirk that Uzaki gave him after the fortune-telling. The former used to call Uzaki by her last name, which is why he chose to address Tsuki by her first name with the appropriate honorific.

What bothered Uzaki the most was that, in their five-year-long friendship, Shinichi had never considered addressing her by her first name. This new situation has put Uzaki into believing in Itsuhito’s claims, and the next episode will show how she will be dealing with her latest problem.

Make sure to follow more updates and news on Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes