Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 5 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double saw how Itsuhito and Ami were disappointed, as their plan turned out to be a complete disaster. Despite believing in Itsuhito and Ami’s lie, Hana managed to see things pragmatically and convinced herself how innocent Shinichi was.

However, hearing her mother being addressed by her first name, by none other than Shinichi, frightened Hana. As the latter’s nightmares have just become real, she has completely misunderstood the former’s intentions.

Episode 5 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 will unveil how Hana will face Shinichi.

The upcoming episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double will air on October 29, 2022

Episode 5 Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double season 2 will air on Saturday, October 29, 2022, on AT-X and ABC TV at 9 pm JST. Crunchyroll is the only ott platform streaming the latest episodes of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 exclusively.

The massive library of Crunchyroll also houses the first season of the anime, so those who are new to the anime or want to revisit season 1 will be amused. Fans can watch the episodes for free on Crunchyroll with multiple ads or switch to ad-free and paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial.

The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific time: 9 am PDT (Saturday, October 29)

Central time: 5 am CDT (Saturday, October 29)

Eastern time: 8 pm EDT (Saturday, October 29)

British time: 1 pm BST (Saturday, October 29)

Indian time: 5.30 pm IST (Saturday, October 29)

European time: 2 pm CEST (Saturday, October 29)

Australian time: 10.30 pm ACDT (Saturday, October 29)

Philippines time: 8 pm PHT (Saturday, October 29)

What to expect from episode 5?

Episode 5 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 is titled "Uzaki Family Wants to Get Together!." After dropping a new preview teaser, the anime has confirmed that Yanagi Uzaki will be introduced in episode 5.

As the title of the episode suggests, fans of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double will get to see all the members of the Uzaki family together.

The teaser also showed Shinichi doing a bench press and the school’s coach trying to encourage him. That means he might be training for an interschool championship where he will go toe-to-toe with other athletes.

With how things ended in the previous episode, Hana is expected to confront Shinichi. However, as she tends to chicken out from complicated things, especially those related to her senpai, she might hold her peace again. So how Hana will tackle the situation will be seen in the upcoming episode, which will take off from where episode 4 ended.

A brief recap of episode 4

Itsuhito and Ami were relieved that they managed to pull off the fortune-telling plan without a sweat. However, looking at how Hana and Shinichi’s relationship hasn't moved forward, they decided to devise a new strategy.

Hana’s insecurity level skyrocketed when Itsuhito told her she might lose Shinichi to other women if she let her guard down.

While Shinichi was learning to cook croquettes from Tsuki, Hana was utterly lost in Itsuhito’s lie. However, she realized how innocent her senpai was, so she believed that he wouldn’t break her heart.

Shinichi wanted to address Tsuki by her name, but as he already uses the family’s last name for Hana, he started calling her by her first name, with her approval. Misinterpreting the situation, Hana presumed Itsuhito was right about Shinichi.

