Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double Season 2 Episode 8: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

In season 2 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double it has become apparent that Hana has started developing feelings for Shinichi ever since they visited the occult club at the school festival. Though he is not yet sure what she means to him, apart from being a hangout buddy, he still has difficulty comprehending why his heart races when she’s around.

The previous episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double saw how Shinichi got all red-faced after Hana gave him a bento box. The latter has always been known for her shenanigans. This time, however, her younger sister Yanagi is trying to become the new definition of trouble.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double Season 2.

Everything to know about Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double Season 2 Episode 8

Release date and streaming platform

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double Season 2 Episode 8 will air this Saturday, November 19, 2022, on AT-X and ABC TV at 9:00 pm JST in Japan. Fans worldwide can catch the latest episodes of the anime on Crunchyroll, the only OTT platform streaming Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double.

Crunchyroll also included the anime's first season in its massive library. Fans can watch the episodes for free on the service with multiple ads or switch to ad-free and paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial.

The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 4 pm (Saturday, November 18)

Central Standard Time: 6 pm (Saturday, November 18)

Eastern Standard Time: 7 pm (Saturday, November 18)

Greenwich Mean Time: 12 am (Saturday, November 19)

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 am (Saturday, November 19)

Central European Time: 1.00 am (Saturday, November 19)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 10:30 am (Saturday, November 19)

Philippines time: 8 am (Saturday, November 19)

What to expect from Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double Season 2 Episode 8

Episode 8 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, titled "Yanagi and Kiri Also Want to Have Fun!" will see Kiri joining the gym, where he will meet Shinichi.

Kiri never wanted to join the gym, but after learning about Shinichi’s height and muscular physique through Hana, he developed an inferiority complex. This will cause him to seek help from his father, who luckily is a fitness trainer.

The episode will also continue the conversation between Yanagi and Shinichi, which will expectedly make Hana more annoyed. Ami’s ideas always turn out to be a disaster, but she will not back off this time to bring Hana and Shinichi closer.

A brief recap of the previous episode

Itsuhito caught Hana eavesdropping on Shinichi’s conversation with the two strange girls. Hana denied being jealous and told Itsuhito that she would make sure her senpai would fall head over heels for her. The latter was exasperated with Hana’s cowardice and left her.

In class, Shinichi told Itsuhito that he wanted to give Hana a gift to thank her for throwing a celebration for his birthday.

Zkeiik 🍃 @zkeiik8



#uzakichan Yo tambien quisera saber quien es ese chico del que tanto hablan 🤣 Yo tambien quisera saber quien es ese chico del que tanto hablan 🤣#uzakichan https://t.co/BpFcRk5GZ6

The next day, Hana prepared a bento box for Shinichi and gave it to him. Unbeknownst to the former, this simple yet kind gesture made his heart beat fast. They both had lunch together alone. Hana was startled to see Yanagi at the cafe, as she didn’t want her younger sister to meet her senpai.

Hana was already vexed with Yanagi and Shinichi finding mutual interest in each and everything. After Shinichi called Yanagi by her first name at her request, Hana started fuming like a fire.

Poll : 0 votes