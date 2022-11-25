Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 9 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 saw how Hana got infuriated after her senpai called Yanagi by her first name. Shinichi tried to change his habit of repeatedly addressing the former by her last name. However, after he revealed that he deemed her the most special person in his life, it pretty much painted the entire picture.

Fans of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double appreciated Shinichi and Hana’s character development and are now eager to know how their relationship progresses. Follow along with this article to learn when Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 9 will be released, and where it will be streamed.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2.

Everything to know about Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double Season 2 Episode 9

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 9 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double Season 2 will be released this Saturday, November 26, 2022, on AT-X and ABC TV at 9 pm JST in Japan. International fans can catch the latest episodes of the anime exclusively on Crunchyroll, the only OTT platform streaming Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double.

Fans can watch the episodes for free on the service with multiple ads or switch to ad-free and paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 4 pm (Saturday, November 26)

Central Standard Time: 6 pm (Saturday, November 26)

Eastern Standard Time: 7 pm (Saturday, November 26)

Greenwich Mean Time: 12 am (Saturday, November 26)

Indian Standard Time: 5.30 am (Saturday, November 26)

Central European Time: 1.00 am (Saturday, November 26)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 10.30 am (Saturday, November 26)

Philippines time: 8 am (Saturday, November 26)

What to expect from Uzaki-chan Wants to Hangout! Double Season 2 Episode 9

Episode 9 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, titled "Uzaki Fujio Wants Family Time!" will see Fujio taking his family on a trip to a waterpark. Since he rarely gets to be around his family due to his job profile, he will take them on a surprise vacation to spend quality time with his wife and daughters.

The recently dropped preview teaser showed that Kiri was the only member excluded from the trip. As he has to prepare for his exams, he won’t join his family on vacation. Shinichi will likely sit out this time as the episode will revolve entirely around the Uzaki family.

A brief recap of the previous episode

Hana was furious over Shinichi calling everyone by their first names, including Yanagi. To calm Hana down, Shinichi stated that she was the most special person in his life, which is why it was hard for him to address her by her first name. Hana was delighted and forgave Shinichi in an instant.

As Kiri wanted to work out, he joined the gym for the day where his father works. The former tried to flaunt his youth in front of the older people in the gym. However, he was surprised to see them outperform him by lifting heavier weights and sprinting exceptionally on the treadmill.

AryneJames🏳️‍🌈🏴 @AryneJames96 #uzakichan



Yanagi well verse than this people about the complicated relationship with hana and sakurai. She is the best Yanagi well verse than this people about the complicated relationship with hana and sakurai. She is the best #uzakichanYanagi well verse than this people about the complicated relationship with hana and sakurai. She is the best https://t.co/225c6XF23h

Later, Kiri tried to swim in the advanced lane of the swimming pool, mostly reserved for experienced individuals. He saw someone around his age (Shinichi) and wanted to beat him by swimming faster, but failed miserably. In the changing room, Kiri again came across the same person and was amazed and shocked at the same time by witnessing his muscular physique, which eventually caused him to develop an inferiority complex.

Poll : 0 votes