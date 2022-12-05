Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 10 - Hana wants to stay for the night, Shinichi meets his little sister

The previous episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 saw Fujio taking his family on a trip to a hot spring resort. Kiri wanted to sit this out as he didn’t overcome the incident that was still haunting him. The previous episode was expected to revolve entirely around the Uzaki family. However, fans were enthralled by Shinichi and Itsuhito’s unanticipated appearance.

Episode 10 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, titled I Want My Heart to Pound Before Christmas, sees Hana staying at Shinichi’s apartment for the night. The episode also introduces the latter's parents, Shirou and Haruka Sakurai. Follow along with this article to learn more about the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 10 highlights

Shinichi wants his t-shirt back

Episode 10 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double kicked off with Hana preparing supper at Shinichi’s place. The former was in a good mood, presuming the latter wanted to spend Christmas with her alone. However, as her imagination tends to go wild often, Hana had difficulty taking hold of her intrusive thoughts.

Hana was startled by Shinichi asking her to remove her hoodie. The reason behind the unusual request by the latter was that he just wanted to check if the former was wearing the t-shirt she borrowed long ago. Hana was startled by her senpai embarrassing her over a t-shirt and told him she would return it as soon as it didn’t even smell like him anymore.

Shinichi was shocked to hear Hana smells his t-shirt. Since the latter was embarrassed by everything, she wanted to have her revenge on Shinichi.

Hana’s plan failed

The next day, a panic-stricken Shinichi begged Hana to have mercy on him as she was about to watch a horror movie that he was terrified of. However, the former’s plan backfired as she was more scared than the latter. Afraid to go home alone, Hana stayed at Shinichi’s apartment and told him she would make breakfast and prepare a bento box for him in the morning.

While going through Hana’s stuff to check for food items that needed to be put inside the refrigerator, Shinichi felt awkward after he picked up her undergarment. As it was an accident, Hana didn’t mind it. However, she got more embarrassed on discovering that she wore Shinichi’s underpants, supposing it was his shorts.

Shinichi finds out he has a sister

Dinostephen @stephenweirdy8



Sakurai's dad just wanted to make another with his 50 year old hot wife. Uzaki-chan actually gives a reason for the protag to live alone apart from dead (or wish they were dead) parents.Sakurai's dad just wanted to make another with his 50 year old hot wife. Uzaki-chan actually gives a reason for the protag to live alone apart from dead (or wish they were dead) parents.Sakurai's dad just wanted to make another with his 50 year old hot wife. 😤 https://t.co/QsX91qSViR

Visiting his parents years later, Shinichi became apologetic in front of his mother that he didn’t come home soon. Meeting his baby sister, whom he didn’t know even existed, shocked Shinichi. While chatting with Shinichi, his father explained that the reason behind half-forcing his son to live independently was to spend more time with his wife and his newborn daughter, Nodoka.

Though Shinichi was upset over his father’s selfishness, he was eventually happy for both his parents, especially his mother. He was even surprised to find out that despite being in her fifties, his mother went through something commendable.

While Shinichi was hesitant to take his leave, his parents wanted him to stay for the night. As held up his little sister, Shinichi tensed up a little. Elsewhere at the restaurant, Itsuhito and Ami encouraged drunk Hana to rant more about her senpai.

Final thoughts on Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 10

Episode 10 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 showed Shinichi's maturity while handling things that usually make people explode with anger. It would take a long time for him to forgive his father for hiding that Shinichi had an eight-month-old baby sister all along. Moreover, the episode turned out to be hilarious as it mostly revolved around Shinichi and Hana.

With the addition of new characters, fans are immensely excited about the series' upcoming episodes. Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double is just two episodes away from concluding season 2, and fans are eager to learn whether Hana will confront her feelings for Shinichi or if she will chicken out like usual.

Poll : 0 votes