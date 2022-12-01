Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 10 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double fans were excited to see the Uzaki family all together. Studio ENGI also garnered a lot of appreciation from fans in their homeland. This was because they animated Hakone Kowakien Yunessun, one of Japan’s most visited hot spring theme parks in the heart of Hakone in Kanagawa Prefecture. International fans were also surprised after discovering that the place exists for real.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2.

Although the previous episode was ultimately centered around the Uzaki family, excluding Kiri, the unexpected appearance of Shinichi and Itsuhito made it enjoyable. The upcoming episode is expected to be even more hilarious as it is set to reveal three characters who have been a mystery since the first season.

Everything to know about Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 9

Release date and streaming platform

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 10, will air this Saturday, December 3, 2022, on AT-X and ABC TV at 9 pm JST in Japan. Fans worldwide can catch the latest episodes of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double on Crunchyroll, the only OTT platform streaming the series exclusively.

Fans can watch the episodes for free on the service with multiple ads or switch to ad-free and paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 4 pm (Saturday, December 3)

Central Standard Time: 6 pm (Saturday, December 3)

Eastern Standard Time: 7 pm (Saturday, December 3)

Greenwich Mean Time: 12 am (Saturday, December 3)

Indian Standard Time: 5.30 am (Saturday, December 3)

Central European Time: 1.00 am (Saturday, December 3)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 10.30 am (Saturday, December 3)

Philippines time: 8 am (Saturday, December 3)

What to expect from Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 9?

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 10, titled I Want My Heart to Pound Before Christmas, will introduce the Sakurai family, comprising Shirou and Haruka, Shinichi’s parents, and his little sister Nodoka. Shinichi has been living away from his parents for so long, and as per his knowledge, he was the only child of his Shirou and Haruka.

Given his usual reactions, he will freak out after he finds out he has a little sister. Shirou Sakurai’s debut in the upcoming episode has significantly increased expectations among fans of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double, as he is noted to be one of the most hilarious characters in the manga series.

A brief recap of the previous episode

Fujio wanted to take his family to a famous hot spring resort, and everyone was on-board except Kiri, who was still traumatized by his past swimming pool incident. Fujio was excited to spend more time with Hana as they didn’t get enough father-and-daughter time lately. The former was overwhelmed by watching his family all cheered up.

Two young boys started hitting on Hana, Yanagi, and Tsuki. However, Fujio being protective of his family, easily scared them away. Fascinated by Fujio’s herculean physique, a few youngsters started taking his pictures with his permission. Being a fitness enthusiast and trainer by profession, Fujio began to give the kids tips.

While exploring a spring cave alone, Hana encountered Shinichi and Itsuhito, who were also spending their vacation at the hot spring resort. Shinichi complimented Hana’s swimsuit, which enthralled the latter.

After the Uzaki family returned home, Kiri got jealous of Hana and Yanagi. Kiri asked his father to take him along next time.

