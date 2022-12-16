Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 12, release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Episode 12 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double will be the final installment for season 2. The season has seen significant progress between Shinichi and Hana, and they have become more honest with each other, eventually strengthening their bond. The latter finally realizes she doesn’t have much time to confess her innate feelings to Shinichi, as he will graduate soon.

Shinichi has yet to figure out why his face sometimes reddens while being around Hana. Additionally, he still isn’t over how his father didn’t tell him that he had an eight-month-old baby sister. Hence, fans of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double have a lot to expect from the penultimate episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2.

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 11 will see Fujio finally meeting Hana's senpai

Release date and streaming platform

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 12, will air this Saturday, December 17, 2022, on AT-X and ABC TV at 9:00 pm JST in Japan. Fans worldwide can watch the series' ultimate finale on Crunchyroll as it is the only OTT platform to stream Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double exclusively.

Those who have missed out or want to revisit the first season can watch it on Crunchyroll. Fans can watch the episodes for free with multiple ads or switch to ad-free and paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial.

The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 4 pm (Saturday, December 17)

Central Standard Time: 6 pm (Saturday, December 17)

Eastern Standard Time: 7 pm (Saturday, December 17)

Greenwich Mean Time: 12 am (Saturday, December 17)

Indian Standard Time: 5.30 am (Saturday, December 17)

Central European Time: 1.00 am (Saturday, December 17)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 10.30 am (Saturday, December 17)

Philippines time: 8 am (Saturday, December 17)

What to expect from Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 12?

Episode 12 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, titled I Also Want to Play on Christmas Eve!, will see Hana trying to apologize to her senpai, as he is still upset over her condescending behavior. Yanagi will revisit Hana’s workplace to tease her by asking Shinichi to hang out with her to make things even more uncomfortable for her elder sister.

The episode will also see Fujio finally meet the most controversial case in his house, Hana’s senpai, who turns out to be Shinichi, the newcomer at his gym. So far, Shinichi has just seen the amiable and cheerful side of Fujio, but things will be a lot different when he meets him as a protective father.

A brief recap of the previous episode

portugboy @portugboy Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Double Episode 11



This was unexpected ... cool daddy Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Double Episode 11This was unexpected ... cool daddy https://t.co/iPKiODJnSL

Since Hana had too much to drink, she was pretty sloshed to reveal the things between her and Shinichi. Hana started recalling the days when her senpai gave her swimming lessons. Itsuhito and Ami enjoyed witnessing the unfiltered side of their friend. Later, Ami dropped Hana at her home. Yanagi told Ami that she was plotting something which she would soon reveal.

While sparring with his son in Judo, Shirou gave him relationship advice by telling him he must do things right. Fujio and his gym mate visited Shinichi’s workplace casually to check on him but got worried about his gloomy face. After receiving advice from all the men in the cafe, Shinichi concluded that he liked hanging out with Hana.

The next day, Shinichi tried to express his gratitude to Hana, but before he could try, she offered to spend Christmas with him in a lofty way. The former eventually got annoyed with Hana and asked her to stop visiting his apartment.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers for Chapter 207 are out now! Click here to read.

Poll : 0 votes