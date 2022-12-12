Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 11 - Shirou wants to know about Shinichi’s relationship, Fujio visits Asai cafe

The previous episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double saw how Shinichi was utterly flustered after discovering he had an eight-month-old baby sister. Although Shinichi was furious over his father for hiding such big news, he handled the situation maturely.

Fans of the series are delighted with the new addition of characters and excited to see what they bring to the table in the series' upcoming episodes. Episode 11 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, titled Somehow I Want to Do It Properly! sees Shinichi sparring with his father in a judo session and Fujio paying a visit to Shinichi at his workplace.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 11 highlights

Hana recalls her post-club practice

Episode 11 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 picked up from where it was left in the previous episode. As Hana had too much to drink, she had no control over sharing details with Ami and Itsuhito, which involved Shinichi. Hana was on cloud nine while reminiscing about how her Senpai used to help her with the swimming lessons and ensured she wouldn’t miss out on anything.

Itsuhito and Ami didn’t want to interrupt Hana, as they don’t usually get to see her sloshed and unfiltered version often. Later, Ami dropped Hana at her home. Yanagi wanted to know about the progress of her sister's relationship. Ami told her that Shinichi didn’t attend the party. While looking at Hana, Yanagi said there was something she wanted to try.

Shirou wants his son to do things right

Shirou wanted to see if his son didn’t go rusty in Judo. After analyzing Shinichi’s basic movements and grappling techniques, Shirou pinned him in a flash. The latter gave some tips and revealed a few counter techniques to the former to ensure he hones his judo to perfection. Amidst the session, Shirou asked his son to tell him more about his girlfriend.

After learning that nothing was going on between Shinichi and the girl who stayed over at his house, Shirou was aggravated. The latter was concerned about his son and asked him to do things right. Shirou wanted Shinichi to understand the direness of the situation, where his friend’s reputation might get damaged in society.

Shinichi gets valuable advice from Mr. Asai

Fujio visited the Asai cafe with one of his gym buddies to surprise Shinichi. The former was concerned for the latter after he found him in a distressed state. After Fujio asked Shinichi if he was bothered by his relationship issues, Mr. Asai and Itsuhito were startled by how he didn’t seek advice from them. However, Shinichi affirmed them by saying it was one of Fujio’s guessing abilities.

Mr. Asai comforted Shinichi by telling him he should set aside his worries to figure out his goals first, and if the problems seem bigger, he can always rely on the people who won’t begrudge him a little help. Mr. Asai’s advice moved Shinichi and everyone around him.

Later the next day, Shinichi was glad to see Hana after a long time but eventually got annoyed by her patronizing concern. Being infuriated, the former asked the latter to stop visiting his apartment.

Final thoughts on Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 11

With his debut in the previous episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double, Shirou Sakurai appeared to be a self-centered and narcissistic person who didn’t care about his son a smidge. However, in episode 11, fans can see how utterly concerned he is for his son’s mental health while telling him to do the right thing. Shirou understands how a few things that partners neglect at the beginning of their relationship affect their mental health in the long run.

Unlike his daughter, Mr. Asai doesn’t like to meddle with other people’s lives. Although he has always been concerned about the development between Hana and Shinichi, he never tried to force his opinion on them. However, for the first time, he surprised Shinichi by giving him the most valuable lesson of his life: to focus on his destination rather than worrying about the troubles he’d be facing along the way.

