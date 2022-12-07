Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 11 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double is just two episodes away from drawing the curtains for season 2, and fans are eager to know if Hana manages to confront her feelings for Shinichi. Though Hana is most likely to chicken out due to her timidity, she has no other option as her senpai will be graduating from college, and she will lose him once and for all.

The previous episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double mainly revolved around the series' primary characters and introduced Shinichi’s parents and his eight-month-old sister, which he didn’t know even existed.

Follow along to learn about when Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 11 will be released, and where to watch it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2

Everything to know about Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 11

Release date and streaming platform

Episode 11 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 will be released this Saturday, December 10, 2022, on AT-X and ABC TV at 9:00 pm JST in Japan. International fans can rely on Crunchyroll as it is the only OTT platform to stream Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double exclusively.

Fans can watch the episodes for free on the service with multiple ads or switch to ad-free and paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial.

The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 4 pm (Saturday, December 10)

Central Standard Time: 6 pm (Saturday, December 10)

Eastern Standard Time: 7 pm (Saturday, December 10)

Greenwich Mean Time: 12 am (Saturday, December 10)

Indian Standard Time: 5.30 am (Saturday, December 10)

Central European Time: 1.00 am (Saturday, December 10)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 10.30 am (Saturday, December 10)

Philippines time: 8 am (Saturday, December 10)

What to expect from Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 10?

Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 11, titled "Somehow I Want to Do It Properly!" will pick up from where the previous episode left off. As requested by Shirou and Haruka, Shinichi will eventually stay with them for the night, as he has been living far from his parents and missed them a lot, despite his apathetic demeanor.

Moreover, as he recently discovered about his little sister, he would likely spend more time with her. Given how his father half-forced him to live alone and didn’t even inform him about his little sister, Shinichi is still aggravated over him.

In the upcoming episode, while sparring with Shirou in a friendly Karate match, Shinichi would have the perfect opportunity to have his revenge. However, the former won’t be going down that easily.

A brief recap of the previous episode

While cooking at Shinichi’s place, Hana got startled by getting lost in her intrusive and frenzied thoughts regarding her senpai. Suddenly, Shinichi the former requested the latter to remove her hoodie, which made her immensely flushed. However, after Shinichi pointed out that Hana was wearing his oversized t-shirt, which she didn’t return yet, she was hopping mad.

The next day, Hana decided to frighten Shinichi by watching a horror movie to teach him a lesson. However, her plans backfired as she was the only horror-stricken person in the room. Terrified about running into a ghost while walking home, Hana decided to stay at Shinichi’s apartment for the night.

Shizu @SakuraShizuyu Sugita voicing Shinichi's younger sister is priceless Sugita voicing Shinichi's younger sister is priceless https://t.co/ZfVagpeiXn

Despite the awkwardness regarding undergarments, they somehow managed to survive the night. Shinichi paid his parents a visit and was shocked to discover he had an eight-year-old baby sister. Shinichi got upset after listening to his father's selfish reasons.

Shinichi wanted to take his leave, but his parents asked him to stay for the night. Holding his baby sister for the first time made him a little calm.

