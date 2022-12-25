Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2, episode 13 - Hana finds herself in an awkward situation, Shinichi realizes his true feelings for Hana

Episode 13 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double is finally here, making fans utterly emotional since this is the finale for season 2. The penultimate episode, titled I Want to Hang Out Together Next Year, Too!, sees Fujio realize that he was hard on Shinichi after learning that he was Hana’s senpai all along.

Moreover, the latter also finds out about his innate feelings for Hana, which he decides to share with Itsuhito and Mr. Asai. As it happens, the penultimate episode of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 acts as a bridge for season 3.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2.

Shinichi's almost confession to Hana and other highlights from Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2

Fujio saves Shinichi in time

Episode 13 of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double picked up from where it left off in the previous episode. While returning from a convenience store, Fujio realized he was too harsh on Shinichi, as he recently learned about his upright and kind-hearted nature. After reaching home, Fujio was utterly shocked at Hana removing Shinichi’s clothes.

Later, Fujio learned that everyone, excluding Yanagi, was drunk at his home, and as a penalty in a card game, Hana started stripping Shinichi. By making it to his house in time, Fujio saved Shinichi from one of the most embarrassing moments in his life.

Later, when Hana got sober, she asked her father to accompany her in dropping Shinichi at his apartment. While Fujio waited outside, Hana took Shinichi to his apartment. The latter started repeating that he wanted to do things right for the former. Hana hugged Shinichi and told him he could create as much trouble as he wanted.

Shinichi blacked out over Hana

Since Shinichi had too much to drink, he had difficulty controlling his movements. After hugging Hana back, Shinichi fell over her. Although he tried to get back up and slowly moved towards Hana, he eventually passed out beside her. While recalling the awkward situation, the latter criticized her father for making Shinchi drink too much.

The next day at Asai cafe, Ami startled Hana by showing her Shinichi’s shirtless pictures that Yanagi shared with her. Being excited by the pictures, Ami gave five thousand yen to Hana as a gesture of gratitude and doubled it three times while arguing over her recklessness in spending money. After Shinichi entered the cafe, Hana got a little nervous.

However, she was disappointed after discovering that Shinichi had memories of last night's events. Hana showed Shinichi his shirtless pictures to jog his memories. While heading home, he ran to his apartment and sat down, holding his head as he lied to Hana, saying he couldn't recall what happened last night.

Shinichi wants to confess

To kill time, Shinichi went to his parent's house and sparred with his father in judo. Later, he headed to the shrine, where he came across Itsuhito and Mr. Asai. After revealing that Hana liked him, Shinichi expected a shocking reaction from Itsuhito and Mr. Asai. However, they deadpanned and told Shinichi that everyone knew about it.

As Itsuhito was acquainted with Shinichi’s cowardice, he tried to talk him out of his fears. After regrouping with Hana near the shrine, Shinichi prayed with her for another great year. Later, they headed towards the sunrise point. Shinichi held Hana’s hand and tried to confess his feelings. However, he reconsidered his thoughts and told Hana that they still got lots of hanging out to do.

Final thoughts on Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 episode 13

ENGI did a commendable job adapting to the second season of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double. The studio not only stuck with the manga chapters but also added hysterical bits, mostly involving the character Kiri Uzaki. Fans expected a grand confession in the penultimate episode. However, as the series follows the typical rom-com anime trope, there is still a lot of time to impart a fitting ending.

Hana is aware of her innate feelings towards her senpai, but due to her condescending attitude and her usual antics, she still needs time to build up her courage. On the other hand, Shinichi was just seconds away from confessing, but at the last moment, he chickened out.

However, fans applauded Shinichi’s character development throughout the season as he started realizing his mistakes and became honest about his feelings. The finale of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double season 2 is anticipated to act as a premise for the third season, which will start adapting from volume 8, chapter 70.

