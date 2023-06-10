The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You gets its first light novel

It has been officially announced that The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You, also known as The 100 Girlfriends, or 100-nin no Kanojo, will be getting its first light novel adaptation. The book is scheduled to be released on July 19, 2023.

The original harem manga of the same name is written by Rikito Nakamura and illustrated by Yukiko Nozawa. It is an ongoing manga series, published in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine, and currently consists of 13 tankobon volumes.

The 100 Girlfriends manga will be adapted into a light novel titled Extra Love Stories - Secret Love Story

The official website of Shueisha, where the original manga is published, provides details for the upcoming first novelization of The 100 Girlfriends, which will be titled Extra Love Stories - Secret Love Story.

Hamubane, best known for his work in We Never Learn: Mitaiken no Jikanwari, Buchikire Yuusha no Sekai Seifuku, We Never Learn: Hinichijou no Reidaishuu, and more, is at the helm of adapting the series into a light novel.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You by Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa is getting a TV Anime adaptation by Bibury Animation Studio.



Casting includes Wataru Kato (Rentaro), Kaede Hondo (Hakari), and Miyu Tomita (Karane).

Earlier this year, on March 14, 2023, a new website was launched to announce the anime adaptation of The 100 Girlfriends. The website also unveiled the staff and the cast that will be working on the series. Bibury Animation Studio will be producing the anime with Hikaru Sato as the director. Akane Yano is designing the characters with Takashi Aoshima in charge of the series' composition.

Here is a list of the voice actors and the respective main characters they will be playing:

Wataru Katō as Rentaro Aijo

Kaede Hondo as Hakari Hanazono

Miyu Tomita as Karane Inda

The English version of the manga is licensed for distribution by Seven Seas Entertainment.

The synopsis as per the official website reads:

"Aijo Rentaro tried and tried again, but after asking a hundred girls out on a date, he was rejected every single time. In desperation, he prays for guidance...only to be told by a god that his rejections were due to some cosmic error!"

It continues:

"Now the god is going to set things right by making sure that Aijo gets one hundred dates. Except, as things often do with gods, the dates come with a catch: one hundred girls are destined to be Aijo's soulmate, and unless he returns their feelings each and every time, they'll die in horrible accidents!"

