Golden Kamuy creator announces new ice hockey sports manga in the works, release date revealed

Golden Kamuy creator, Satoru Noda, is ready to ignite the imaginations of manga enthusiasts once more with his latest creation—an exhilarating ice hockey sports manga series. The highly anticipated manga, titled Supinamarada, is poised to make its dazzling debut on July 27, 2023, within the pages of Shueisha's renowned Weekly Young Jump magazine.

With Noda's established reputation for weaving captivating narratives and the electrifying backdrop of ice hockey, fans across the globe are brimming with excitement as they eagerly anticipate the arrival of this thrilling addition to the ever-evolving manga universe.

Golden Kamuy creator first announced Supinamarada, his ice hockey sports manga, in November 2022

The announcement of Supinamarada came through the pages of Hokkaido Magazine on November 11, 2022. The magazine revealed that Satoru Noda would be relaunching his ice hockey manga series in the Weekly Young Jump Magazine. This news sparked excitement among fans who have been eagerly awaiting Noda's next project after the success of Golden Kamuy.

The storyline of Supinamarada centers around a young protagonist named Ro Shirakawa. Ro dreams of representing his country in the Olympics through his ice hockey skills. However, tragedy strikes his family, shattering his Olympic aspirations. It is during this difficult time that Ro encounters the Genma Brothers, two talented hockey players who introduce him to a whole new world of ice sports.

Ro Shirakawa's journey

Supinamarada (image via Satoru Noda)

The manga will follow Ro Shirakawa's journey as he navigates the challenges of ice hockey. Readers can expect a compelling narrative that delves into the development of Ro's character and the various encounters he has with other individuals along the way. With Satoru Noda's meticulous attention to detail and ability to craft complex and relatable characters, Supinamarada promises to be an enthralling and emotionally charged series.

Ice hockey, with its fast-paced action and strategic gameplay, provides an exciting backdrop for Noda's storytelling. The intense competition on the ice, combined with the camaraderie and personal growth of the characters, is sure to create a dynamic narrative that will keep readers hooked.

Final thoughts

Supinamarada manga (image via Satoru Noda)

Fans of Noda's work are thrilled to see him explore the world of hockey. His unique art style, rich storytelling, and meticulous research have earned him a dedicated following. Golden Kamuy, with its distinctive blend of historical drama, adventure, and comedy, has garnered critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase. As such, the announcement of Noda's new manga series has generated immense anticipation within the manga community.

As the release date draws nearer, readers and fans of Golden Kamuy eagerly await the unveiling of Supinamarada. With Satoru Noda's proven talent for crafting engaging stories and his passion for meticulous research, this sports manga series is poised to become another remarkable addition to his repertoire.

Mark your calendars for July 27, 2023, when Supinamarada debuts in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine, inviting readers into an exhilarating world of the sport and compelling characters.

