Canada vs Latvia: Playoffs How to watch, live streaming, channel list, and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

As the Playoffs have begun, we will witness an intense clash between Canada and Latvia, as they battle on the ice for a coveted spot in the final round of the tournament. The stakes are high, the anticipation is palpable, and the atmosphere is electric in the arena as these two hockey powerhouses lock horns in a quest for victory.

Canada vs. Latvia: Match Details

Both teams go head-to-head on Friday, May 27, and the puck drops at 6:20 AM at Canada PDT and at 4:20 PM in Latvia.

Canada vs. Latvia: Streaming Options

Canadian fans can watch the game live on TSN1 or stream it on TSN.ca or the TSN App. The game will also be broadcasted on RDS. For fans who cannot access TSN, there is a free live stream available through the Game Centre on the official tournament website or on the World Championship YouTube channel.

Fans in Latvia have multiple options to catch the action live. They can tune into LTV Latvia and TET TV networks.

LTV Latvia and TET TV will provide comprehensive coverage of the game, ensuring that fans don't miss a moment of the intense gameplay. Additionally, radio listeners can stay updated on the game by tuning in to TET.

For online viewers in Latvia, the game will be available to stream live on Currenttime.tv and TET's website, TET.lv. These online platforms will allow fans to watch the game from the comfort of their homes or on the go.

Canada vs. Latvia: Game Preview

This marks the eighth consecutive tournament in which Canada has reached the semifinals, highlighting their consistent dominance on the international stage. The winner of this matchup will secure a coveted spot in the gold medal game.

In their quarterfinal game, Canadians showcased their offensive prowess, securing a 4-1 victory over co-host Finland. Jack Quinn, Sammy Blais, Michael Carcone, and Tyler Toffoli all found the back of the net, while goaltender Sam Montembeault stood tall, making 27 saves. The Canadian team has been on an impressive run, outscoring their opponents 7-2 in their last two games.

Meanwhile, Latvia relied on their home-ice advantage in Riga to secure a historic first-ever semifinal berth. They defeated Sweden 3-1, with goaltender Arturs Silovs putting on a goaltending clinic, making 40 saves. Rihards Bukarts and Miks Indrasis contributed with goals, while Janis Jaks recorded a goal and an assist.

When these teams met earlier in the tournament, Canada emerged victorious with a commanding 6-0 win. MacKenzie Weegar, Peyton Krebs, and Sam Montembeault played pivotal roles in that game, with Weegar contributing a goal and two assists, Krebs tallying two assists, and Montembeault securing a shutout with 23 saves.

Canada holds a dominant historical record against Latvia, winning 12 of their 14 previous encounters at the IIHF World Championship. The Canadians have outscored the Latvians 77-16 in these matchups. However, Latvia has showcased their resilience and relied on goaltender Arturs Silovs throughout the tournament, making them a formidable opponent.

With both teams hungry for victory, expect a fiercely contested battle on the ice. The Canadians will look to continue their balanced scoring attack, while Latvia will aim to capitalize on Silovs' exceptional goaltending. It promises to be a captivating semifinal matchup that could go down to the wire.

