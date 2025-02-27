Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Both Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr, legendary Canadian hockey players, have come under fire since the 4 Nations Face-Off final. There, Gretzky appeared to favor the American side a little more than his own Canadian team and did not have a Canada sweater on.

He was criticized endlessly for that and for his recent support of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said he wants Canada to become America's 51st state. Orr came to his defense and was the subject of criticism as well.

On Thursday, Gretzky's wife, Janet, has come to her husband's aid, posting a scathing statement from Orr on Instagram. She thanked him profusely for standing up for her husband amid such a heated time. Her caption said:

"Your words mean the world to Wayne and his family, I have never met anyone who is more proud to be a Canadian and it has broken his heart to read and see the mean comments."

Janet Gretzky said her husband would do anything to make Canadians proud and had such a strong love of country and for the sport he played. She shared that Gretzky has always said Orr was one of the greatest Canadian hockey players of all time and hates that it has come to this.

How Bobby Orr stood up for Wayne Gretzky

Wayne Gretzky came under intense scrutiny for how he dressed and behaved at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and many turned their anger toward the Canadian's support of Donald Trump.

Bobby Orr defended Wayne Gretzky (Imagn)

In response, Bobby Orr took time out to write a strong letter to Canadians in defense of his fellow countryman. In it, he said via Fox News:

"How fickle can people be, when someone who has given so much time and effort to Canadian hockey is treated in such a way. Listen, we all have our personal beliefs as they pertain to things such as religion and politics. Wayne respects your right to such beliefs – why can’t you respect his?"

Orr urged fans who are upset with the man they call "The Great One" to "take a time out" and extend some grace to someone Orr believes is one of the greatest people to come from their country.

