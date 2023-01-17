5 must-watch romantic Japanese BL dramas

Japanese BL dramas are known for their romances, amazing actors, and angsty plots. BL dramas or Boys Love series have their roots in Japanese yaoi, which is a depiction of romance between two male characters. A less mature version of BL is called shounen-ai.

While yaoi and shounen-ai mangas have been popular in Japan since the 1970s, BL dramas were popularized by the Thai entertainment industry in 2013 but gained mainstream popularity in 2016 with the release of GMMTV’s series SOTUS.

In the past few years, BL dramas have seen an increase in viewership and popularity and hence many Asian countries such as Japan, Taiwan, and Korea have also dipped their toes into the lucrative market.

Cherry Magic and 4 other Japanese BL dramas that should be on everyone’s watchlist

1) My Love Mix-Up!

Where to watch: Netflix

Episodes: 10

My Love Mix-Up!, also known as Kieta Hatsukoi, is a high-school romance-focused Japanese BL drama. The show’s protagonist, Aoki, borrows an eraser from the girl he has a crush on and finds the name of another boy, Ida, written on it.

School students usually write their crush’s names on their eraser, which leads Aoki to feel heartbroken. In his despair he drops the eraser, which is picked up by none other than Ida, who thinks Aoki is the one who has a crush on him, leading to a love mix-up.

2) Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!

Where to watch: TVer, WeTV

Episodes: 12

Adachi is a regular office employee who leads a monotonous everyday life and was still a virgin at the age of 29. Before his 30th birthday, he heard a rumor from his office colleague that men who haven’t lost their virginity before their 30th birthday turn into magicians.

To Adachi’s surprise, on his 30th birthday, he acquired mysterious powers which allowed him to hear the thoughts of anyone he touches. Adachi struggles to cope with the changes in his life, however, things take an interesting turn when he ends up touching the most popular guy in the office, Kurosawa, who has been harboring a secret crush on him.

The BL drama also has two different spin-offs and a movie sequel. The show is also currently being remade in Thai starring GMMTV’s actors Tay and New.

3) Old Fashion Cupcake

Where to watch: Viki

Episodes: 5

The story follows the life of office worker Nozue, who refuses to try out new things, including getting a promotion, because he enjoys the comfort stagnation provides him.

His life is shaken up by his subordinate and mentee Togawa, who fills his predictable daily life with unexpected experiences. The two get closer with time and end up relying on each other more as the days pass. Old Fashion Cupcake is a Japanese BL drama that is as sweet as its name.

4) Takara-kun & Amagi-kun

Where to watch: Viki

Episodes: 8

Takara-kun & Amagi-kun is a pure and innocent Japanese BL drama narrating the love story between the popular high-schooler Takara, who is cold to others but affectionate towards Amagi, the shy and inconspicuous boy.

Both of them have harbored feelings for each other for a while but haven’t been able to express them. The story revolves around their confession and the aftermath of their decision to enter into a relationship with each other.

5) Life - Love on the Line

Where to watch: Viki

Episodes: 4

Nishi and Ito cross paths when they bump into each other while walking on the same white line on the sidewalk. Their regular meetings on the line, where they spent hours talking to each other before parting ways, became a safe space for them.

The story follows their lives from their teenage years until their death and offers a glimpse into the ups and downs they’ve faced together and apart due to the nature of their relationship and the weight they carry because of it. The Japanese BL drama is a bittersweet love story of two individuals who do not wish to lose their boyish wonder.

2023 is a year full of gifts for BL drama fans as there are many amazing Japanese BL dramas to look forward to as well, such as Ameiro Paradox and My Beautiful Man: Eternal.

