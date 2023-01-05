Individual Circumstances releases new poster featuring Han Jung-wan and Kang Jun-kyu

Upcoming Boy Love (BL) K-drama Individual Circumstances has dropped its official poster featuring lead actors Han Jung-wan and Kang Jun-kyu, highlighting the intimate relationship between them.

Viki’s new BL romantic comedy K-drama will revolve around the tumultuous relationship between its two main protagonists -- Ha Yeon-woo and Sung Woo-jae.

Sung Woo-jae is a famous author who heals wounds left by his first love by writing web novels. After a significant amount of time has passed, the two finally cross paths, and an intense romantic conflict ensues between them.

Top model and recently debuted actor Han Jung-wan will portray the character of Ha Yeon-woo, while MYNAME's idol and actor Kang Jun-kyu (JunQ) will take on the role of Sung Woo-jae.

“Individual Circumstances looks like a healing drama”: Netizens express eagerness for the upcoming BL K-drama

The anticipation for Individual Circumstances is high amongst BL K-drama lovers. Scenic cinematography of the show and its riveting storyline of is reportedly much-awaited by them.

The newly published poster exudes a sizzling chemistry between Ha Yeon-woo and Sung Woo-jae, who can be seen gazing at each other with intense love and passion, oblivious to their surroundings as they get drenched by rain. The caption alongside the picture reads as:

“The individual stories that are running toward the end”

According to a representative of the upcoming show's production house 1012 Studio, expectations from Individual Circumstances are high as it is a perfect combination of several picturesque scenes and an intriguing storyline. They added that they believe the show will receive acclamation from around the globe, stating:

“We’re looking forward to great reactions from fans all around the world to this drama that has both great visuals and a good storyline.”

The international reach of the show is evidenced by tweets of numerous international netizens, who expressed their interest for the upcoming BL drama by writing in their native languages. Check out some of these tweets below:

seiji 🍒 @saebitboys with these gorgeous wide shots, Individual Circumstances look like a healing drama fr with these gorgeous wide shots, Individual Circumstances look like a healing drama fr https://t.co/wgfe6EMPCm

GagaOOLala @gagaoolala NEW SERIES

#IndividualCircumstances



Starring Mister International Korea 2021 Han Jung Wan and Korean popstar Jun.Q, this series is gonna be epic!



Available in and Africa #한정완 #MisterInternationalKorea NEW SERIESStarring Mister International Korea 2021 Han Jung Wan and Korean popstar Jun.Q, this series is gonna be epic!Available inand Africa #각자의사정 📢NEW SERIES🇰🇷 #IndividualCircumstances Starring Mister International Korea 2021 Han Jung Wan and Korean popstar Jun.Q, this series is gonna be epic! Available in 🇭🇰🇲🇴🇧🇳🇮🇩🇰🇭🇱🇦🇲🇲🇲🇾🇵🇭🇸🇬🇹🇭🇻🇳🇦🇫🇧🇩🇧🇹🇱🇰🇲🇻🇳🇵🇵🇰🇨🇳🇲🇳 and Africa #각자의사정 #한정완 #MisterInternationalKorea https://t.co/8ernkEem7o

TU MUNDO BL @tumundobl



Este es el romance entre un director y un escritor que huye de sus heridas del pasado, protagonizado por Jun.Q (ex miembro de MY NAME) y Han Jungwan (Mr International Korea 2021)



Estreno: 19 de enero ¡Sale el teaser para #IndividualCircumstances Este es el romance entre un director y un escritor que huye de sus heridas del pasado, protagonizado por Jun.Q (ex miembro de MY NAME) y Han Jungwan (Mr International Korea 2021)Estreno: 19 de enero ¡Sale el teaser para #IndividualCircumstances!Este es el romance entre un director y un escritor que huye de sus heridas del pasado, protagonizado por Jun.Q (ex miembro de MY NAME) y Han Jungwan (Mr International Korea 2021)Estreno: 19 de enero https://t.co/dcZgqUKxhc

raikantopini.do🇩🇴 @Raikantopinido



¡Protagonizada por JunQ de My Name y JungWan, ganador de Mr. International Korea 2021!



#raikantopilovers #raikantopinido #blfans ¡Echa un vistazo al 1er teaser de #IndividualCircumstances , nuevo BL coreano que se estrena el 19!¡Protagonizada por JunQ de My Name y JungWan, ganador de Mr. International Korea 2021! ¡Echa un vistazo al 1er teaser de #IndividualCircumstances, nuevo BL coreano que se estrena el 19!¡Protagonizada por JunQ de My Name y JungWan, ganador de Mr. International Korea 2021!#raikantopilovers #raikantopinido #blfans https://t.co/plY6AXUpeM

Boys Love News Brasil @BlNewsbr | Confira o primeiro teaser para



O romance contará a história entre um diretor e um escritor que estão fugindo de suas mágoas do passado.



Protagonizado por Kang Jun-kyu [ex-membro do My Name] e Han Jung Wan [Mr International Korea 2021]. | Confira o primeiro teaser para #IndividualCircumstances O romance contará a história entre um diretor e um escritor que estão fugindo de suas mágoas do passado.Protagonizado por Kang Jun-kyu [ex-membro do My Name] e Han Jung Wan [Mr International Korea 2021]. 🎥 | Confira o primeiro teaser para #IndividualCircumstances. O romance contará a história entre um diretor e um escritor que estão fugindo de suas mágoas do passado. Protagonizado por Kang Jun-kyu [ex-membro do My Name] e Han Jung Wan [Mr International Korea 2021]. https://t.co/0SBA7aY0dT

More about lead actors of the show, Kang Jun-kyu and Han Jung-wan

Kang Jun-kyu is a rapper, musician, actor, and model, who goes by the stage name JunQ. After being selected by H2 Media, he debuted as a member of K-Pop boy band MYNAME in 2011.

Two years after his debut as an idol, he made his acting debut in the film Shinokubo Story, alongside other members of his band. In his home country of Japan, he made an appearance on the online series beautiology101, and has since starred in the film Saihate Restaurant. In November 2019, he debuted his first solo track Firenze.

Furthermore, Kang Jun-kyu has featured in a couple of K-dramas, including Shooting Stars and The Witch's Eye.

Co-star Han Jung-wan is a South Korean model who won the title of Mister International Korea in 2021. He is making his acting debut with the upcoming BL K-drama

Individual Circumstances will premiere on January 19 on Viki.

Poll : 0 votes