Unintentional Love Story’s latest poster depicts the heartwarming intimacy between Gongchan and Cha Seo-won

The upcoming BL K-drama Unintentional Love Story recently released another heartwarming poster. In the latest poster, the intimacy between the stars Gongchan and Cha Seo-won is palpable as they embrace each other.

On June 28, it was announced that Unintentional Love Story, an immensely popular manhwa authored by Phobe, will be adapted into a Boy Love K-drama. The story is a page-turning romance about a couple who start a relationship on a false premise but eventually discover that they are truly meant for each other.

At its core is the concept of "the beginning was intentional, but the relationship is unintended," but at its foundation was the need to rebuild trust.

Unintentional Love Story is directed by director Jang Eui-soon and the screenwriting is done by Shin Ji-ahn.

More about the characters and posters of Unintentional Love Story

The much-awaited Boy Love K-drama Unintentional Love Story has heightened the interest of viewers with multiple posters. However, the latest poster best depicts the chemistry between the stars.

The new poster conveys the show's attempts to evoke warm sentiments from the audience. In the center of the street on a cool, late-autumn evening, the two protagonists stand together and seem to be engulfed by a soothing sense of familiarity and warmth.

Previous teaser posters have hinted at the developing chemistry between Yoon Tae-joon and Ji Won-young. However, the new poster gives fans the first true look into the blossoming romance between the two leads.

Viewers anticipate the blossoming of a special form of love despite the fact that they cannot see the couple's emotions of affection for one another when they embrace.

The Second Husband’s star Chae Seo-won is set to lead the show as the protagonist Yoo Tae-joon.

Yoo Tae-joon is a genius ceramic artist who completely disappeared from the public gaze. He gives off the impression of being distant and irritable since he does not socialize a lot. However, Tae-joon is quite warm and kind in reality. Beyond that, he's a man of surprising allure, thanks to his ruggedness, which gives him a distinct aura and attraction.

Starring opposite Chae Seo-won is B1A4’s idol Gongchan who has previously starred in various K-dramas.

Gongchan will bring to the screen the character of Ji Won-young, a member of the general affairs team at a major corporation. In order to secure his job, he is required to win over Yoon Tae-joon, who is the corporation chairman's favorite artist.

Gongchan is a jovial and high-spirited person and is usually surrounded by numerous people because of his popularity and goodwill. One day, he is about to be fired from his job, when he runs into Yoon Tae-joon and thus gets another chance to save his career.

Unintentional Love Story is set to premiere in the first half of 2023.

