Why did Squad Zero need to die in Bleach TYBW part 2 finale for Senjumaru's Bankai? Explained

The excitement around Senjumaru's Bankai has been fever pitch following the release of the Bleach TYBW part 2 finale. The episode titled "Black" saw the Fourth Seat Officier showing her true strength to combat Yhwach's forces. Her enigmatic Bankai overwhelmed the foes as she emerged victorious at the end.

That said, Bleach TYBW part 2 finale witnessed the other three Squad Zero members ending their lives for Senjumaru to gain her Bankai. Fans would like to know that the episode has explained their actions.

This article delves into the reason behind Squad Zero's unexpected act and explains how it connects to Senjumaru's Bankai.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Bleach manga.

Bleach TYBW part 2 finale: The Squad Zero killed themselves to break the blood oath pact and release Senjumaru's Bankai

Expand Tweet

Bleach TYBW part 2 finale revealed that each Zero Squad member possessed astronomical power levels, and even the slightest usage of their original strength could dismantle all the realms. Therefore, the Squad Zero members had no choice but to link their lives and seal away their true Zanpakutos.

From Senjumaru's explanation, it was further revealed in the Bleach TYBW part 2 finale that each Squad Zero member was under a blood oath pact. According to this pact, only one Squad Zero member could fully unlock their power at the expense of the other three's lives.

The blood oath pact being broken (Image via Pierrot)

That's why Oetsu Nimaiya, Tenjiro Kirinji, and Kirio Hikifune sacrificed their lives and broke the blood oath seal for Senjumaru to regain her true strength. Notably, It was a unanimous decision on Squad Zero's part to choose Senjumaru as the perfect candidate to fight the Schutzstaffel, as she had thousands of hands.

Before taking their own lives, the Squad Zero members even warned Shutara not to go overboard, knowing how dangerous a single Squad Zero member's true strength could be for all the realms. Once they sacrificed their lives to break the blood oath pact, the Great Weave Guard gained access to her true sword and activated her Bankai.

About Senjumaru's Bankai

Expand Tweet

Once activated, Senjumaru's Bankai, Shatatsu Karagara Shigaraminotsuji, caused tremors in all the realms, including the World of the Living. Her power level skyrocketed as she overwhelmed Yhwach's forces with ease. Upon activation, Senjumaru Shutara's Bankai enclosed her surrounding era with fabrics made from a giant loom.

The enclosed space emitted iridescent light and created individualized rooms of fabric for each of Yhwach's forces. While it seemed Senjumaru's fabric Bankai was an illusion, it was a reality. Moreover, her Bankai bypassed the elemental restrictions, as she could easily manipulate fire and ice.

Senjumaru Shutara's Bankai (Image via Pierrot)

Her Bankai weaved a special mirror-like room of fabrics that reflected Lille Barro's X-Axis. Similarly, she created another room with thousands of blades to impale Askin and seal him. Senjumaru then unraveled her third hank and drowned Pernida with a whirlwind of black sand.

Gerald Valkyre also met his end as the fourth hank froze him. For Jugram, she unraveled the fourth hank that burned its foes to ashes. Lastly, Uryu was also affected by her fabrics, as his life force was sucked out of him.

Senjumaru as seen in Bleach TYBW part 2 finale (Image via Pierrot)

Senjumaru could only achieve her true strength because the blood oath pact was broken. Notably, it seems as if Ichibei Hyosube is not included in this blood pact. Even though he is a Squad Zero member, there's a possibility that he has different levels of constraints, which Tite Kubo hasn't shown yet. Nonetheless, Bleach TYBW part 2 finale showcased the true extent of Squad Zero's powers.

Explaining the status of the dead Squad Zero members

A still from Bleach TYBW part 2 finale (Image via Pierrot)

Fans would like to know that although Oetsu, Kirinji, and Kirio sacrificed their lives to break the blood pact in Bleach TYBW part 2 finale, they aren't completely "dead."

According to Bleach manga, the Squad Zero members are immortal. As long as they are immortal, they can be revived. However, the ability to resurrect a Squad Zero member from the dead only belongs to Ichibe Hyosube.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.