Bleach TYBW episode 24: Oetsu Nimaiya sets the internet abuzz by proving why he is the God of the Sword

The recently released Bleach TYBW episode 24 proved why the Number One Zanpakuto Creator, Oetsu Nimaiya, is considered the God of Sword, as he took down all four of Yhwach's Schutzstaffel members (royal guards) with ease using his special blade, Sayafushi.

Notably, Oetsu Nimaya, who is also known as the Third Officer of the Zero Division, was introduced for the first time in Bleach TYBW part one. However, it wasn't until the latest episode that fans witnessed his battle prowess.

Despite having an eccentric demeanor, Nimaiya's swordsmanship is unparalleled as the Schutzstaffel tasted the wrath of Oetsu's dangerous blade. Undoubtedly, Bleach TYBW episode 24 was the shining moment for Oetsu.

Oetsu Nimaiya swiftly defeats all Schutzstaffel members alone with his sword, Sayafushi, in Bleach TYBW episode 24

Bleach TYBW episode 24 was one of the eagerly anticipated ones as it was expected to showcase the Squad Zero members into action against Yhwach and his Quincy forces.

While Senjumaru showcased her brilliant weiving techniques to defeat the Sternritter 'W' Nianzol Weizol, the star of this episode was undoubtedly Oetsu Nimaiya, the Third Officer of the Zero Division.

According to Tite Kubo's narrative of Bleach, Oetsu is considered the God of Sword. In fact, he was the person responsible for inventing Asauchi, the base template that eventually went on to form a Shinigami's unique Zanpakuto. While Oetsu proclaims himself as the 'Number One Zanpakuto Creator', his swordsmanship is equally commendable.

Nimaiya Oetsu in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

In Bleach TYBW episode 24, Oetsu demonstrated his fine swordsmanship, as he took on all the Schutzstaffel members all by himself. Starting from Sternritter 'M' for The Miracle, Gerald Valkyre, Oetsu defeated every single one of his opponents using his lethal blade, Sayafushi. All it took him was a single swing to decimate his foes.

After brutally slicing Gerald Valkyre in Bleach TYBW episode 24, Oetsu Nimaiya's next opponent was Lille Barro. The Sternritter X used his X-Axis to fire reishi bullets at Oetsu who casually used his Sayafushi to slice and deflect Lille's attacks.

Wasting no time, the Zero Squad's third officer charged toward the Sternritter and slashed him head-on to defeat him in a single strike.

Oetsu's cold walk after defeating Lille (Image via Pierrot)

Oetsu's next opponent, Pernida, also didn't stage a chance, as he threw the blade at the Sternritter to impale it. Moving at a lightning speed, Oetsu retrieved the blade, and landed a lethal strike at Askin Nakk le Vaar. Even though Askin leapt backward in time to match the speed of Oetsu's blade, he wasn't able to survive the strike.

So, how did Oetsu Nimaiya defeat the Schutzstaffel members with a single swing in Bleach TYBW episode 24? According to the Zero Squad's Third Officer, it was all thanks to his blade, Sayafushi, which was actually a "failure".

As the Zanpakuto creator, Nimaiya has invented millions of blades.

Nimaiya as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

However, the blade, 'Sayafushi' was too sharp, and its edges were too smooth for a normal sword. No matter how much he cut with it, the edges never chipped. What's worse, Oetsu wasn't able to come up with a scabbard that could hold this blade.

Without a scabbard, it hardly qualified as a sword that could be sent down to the Seireitei. Thus, he had no other choice but to keep the sword soaked inside the jelly-like substance.

Oetsu was glad that Yhwach and his troops stormed the Royal Palace, as he found a chance to put the blade to a test.

Fans react to Oetsu Nimaiya's unbelievable screen presence in Bleach TYBW episode 24

Seeing Oetsu Nimaiya into action in Bleach TYBW episode 24, several fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their excitement. The number one Zanpakuto creator's coldness and elegance as he obliterated the Schutzstaffel elated the community.

Some viewers pointed out how Nimaiya stole the show, while others were wowed by his blade, Sayafushi.

