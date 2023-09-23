Bleach TYBW part 2 episodes 12 & 13 will be released consecutively next week, on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 11 pm JST, on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. After its initial release in Japan, the episode will be available for streaming on various platforms globally.

The previous episode of Bleach TYBW saw Yhwach and his troops entering the Royal Palace to take down the Soul King. However, they were ambushed by the Zero Squad members who showcased their flurry of abilities.

Additionally, the previous installment witnessed Nimaiya Oh-Etsu soloing all the Yhwach's Royal Guards (Schutzstaffel) at ease with his "failed Zanpakuto".

However, the major highlight of the episode was the anime original sequence featuring Yhwach and Ichibe Hyosubei. Since the stage has been set for a perfect finale, fans cannot wait for the remaining Bleach TYBW part 2 episodes 12 & 13 to drop next week.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episodes 12 & 13 will see Yhwach and his Schutzstaffel combatting against the Squad Zero members

Release date, time, and streaming details

Bleach TYBW part 2 episodes 12 & 13, titled "Master" and "Black", are slated to release next week, on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The finale of Bleach TYBW part 2 will see a one-hour-long special episode, and it will be broadcast on Tokyo TV and its affiliated networks.

Fans residing outside Japan can also stream the episode on several streaming platforms. For example, in the USA, Bleach TYBW part 2 episodes 12 & 13 can be streamed exclusively on Hulu. In other selected countries, the final episodes of Bleach will be available on Disney+.

Apart from Hulu and Disney+, the episode can also be streamed on Netflix in selected countries such as Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, India, and others.

Fans from South and Southeast Asia may also catch the next two episodes of Bleach TYBW part 2 on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel with their channel membership.

The release dates and times for Bleach TYBW part 2 episodes 12 & 13 according to varying timezones and regions are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, September 30, 7:30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, September 30, 9:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, September 30, 3:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Saturday 30, 4:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, September 30, 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, September 30, 10:30 am

Philippine Standard Time: Saturday, September 30, 10:30 pm

Brazil Time: Saturday, September 30, 11:30 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 1, 12 am

A brief recap of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 11

The previous episode of Bleach TYBW part 2 began with an anime original scene featuring Ichibei Hyosube negotiating with Yhwach in the past. The Monk wanted to come to an understanding regarding the conflicting views of the Soul Reapers and the Quincies.

However, Yhwach didn't find Ichibei's proposal satisfying and ended up revolting, only to find his Almighty powers sealed by the Monk.

The scene then shifted to the Royal Palace where Yhwach infiltrated with Haschwalth and Uryu. However, they were met with Senjumaru, one of the Zero Squad members, who weived her way to victory against the Sternritter "W'. But shortly afterwards she was shot by Lille Barro's X-Axis.

Nimaiya Oh-Etsu in the episode (Image via Pierrot)

While it seemed as if she died, Yhwach and his Schutzstaffel (Royal Guards) witnessed that it was an illusion, as they were encaged by the Squad Zero member, Kirio Hikifune's wooden prison.

At that moment, the "Number One Zanpakuto Creator", Nimaiya Oh-Etsu, arrived and one-shot each member of the Schutzstaffel with his "failure of a Zanpakuto", Sayafushi.

While the Schutzstaffel members were taken down, Yhwach managed to break out of the wooden prison and reach Ichibei Hyosube's place.

The episode ended with the Monk threatening Yhwach not to speak his name casually if he didn't want to get his throat crushed.

What to expect in Bleach TYBW part 2 episodes 12 & 13

Ichibei as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

According to the original schedule, Bleach TYBW part 2 episodes 12 & 13 will mark the conclusion of the second cour. Undoubtedly, the latest episode has set the stage perfectly for the much-awaited finale that will see Yhwach taking on Ichibei Hyosube.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episodes 12 & 13 will see the Schutzstaffel members fighting back, and Ichibe Hyosube going full-throttle against the King of the Quincy.

As such, it's going to be a remarkable finale next week, and fans can expect top-tier animation quality from Studio Pierrot.

