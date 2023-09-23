The Dangers In My Heart manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Dangers in My Heart manga stands out in the romantic comedy genre due to its unique premise and compelling characters. Mangaka Norio Sakurai penned and illustrated a gripping story that focuses on two central characters, Kyotaro Ichikawa and Anna Yamada, who go about their everyday high school life.

While the manga may seem to be a simple tale of romance and comedy set in high school, the protagonist's "eighth grader syndrome" spices the story up beautifully. Moreover, following the manga's anime adaptation, the popularity of The Dangers In My Heart manga series has skyrocketed.

As such, plenty of interested readers want to know how this captivating manga series can be read from authentic sources.

The Dangers In My Heart manga takes readers on a unique high-school rom-com journey with an interesting premise

The Dangers In My Heart manga series reflects the author Norio Sakurai's genius, as she intricately penned a captivating story with interesting characters. As such, several manga enthusiasts have expressed their excitement to read Norio-san's manga series from authentic sources.

The Dangers In My Heart manga is available for purchase from various digital stores, such as Amazon, Flipkart, Barnes & Noble, and others, in both digital and paperback formats.

The Japanese version of the manga is available for reading on the official website of Manga Cross. As of writing, 129 chapters have been released on the website, with the 130th one slated to release on October 2, 2023.

The Dangers In My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Notably, The Dangers In My Heart manga series was originally serialized in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion Magazine, before it was transferred to the Champion Cross manga's official site. Later when Akita Shoten merged with Chmpaion Cross and created the site Manga Cross, the manga was transferred to this new website.

As of writing, eight tankobon volumes have been published, with the ninth one set to be released on November 8, 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment has acquired the rights for the manga's English language release and released six volumes in English. Fans would like to know that the seventh English volume will be up for purchase on October 2, 2023.

What to expect in The Dangers In My Heart manga

Norio Sakurai's The Dangers In My Heart manga has a captivating plotline that beautifully captures the theme of romance and comedy, albeit in a different manner. The author's unique take on the typical rom-com story is perceived in the protagonist Kyotaro Ichikawa, who despite being a shy and reserved high student, fantasizes about killing his popular classmates.

His fascination with murder drives him often to read murder encyclopedias and learn human anatomy. While he targets the beautiful idol in his class, Anna Yamada, Kyotaoro observes a different side to her. As the narrative unfolds, it's revealed that Anna is a quirky, and airheaded girl.

A key visual from the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Through the turn of events, both Kyotaro and Anna spend a lot of time together and gradually become close friends. From harboring an intense desire to murder the model classmates to developing a strong will to protect her at all costs, the narrative focuses Kyotaro's character fascinatingly. Readers will fancy The Dangers In My Heart manga due to the narrative, and the compelling characters.

Anime adaptation

The Dangers In My Heart anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Norio-san's manga series The Dangers In My Heart manga inspired an anime adaptation which premiered on April 2, 2023. A total of 12 episodes were broadcast on various local Japanese networks til June 18, 2023. This TV anime adaptation of Norio Sakurai's popular manga series was produced by Shin-Ei Production, with Hiroaki Akagi as the director.

The series can be streamed on Hidive and Aniplus Asia. Notably, following the success of the first installment, a second season has been announced which is scheduled to be released in January 2024.

