Where to watch The Dangers in My Heart anime

The Dangers in My Heart is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Norio Sakurai. In April 2023, an anime adaptation of the manga premiered on TV Asahi's NUMAnimation block.

The anime is being produced by Shin-Ei Animation and directed by Hiroaki Akagi, with HIDIVE and Amazon Prime Video streaming it internationally.

The Dangers in My Heart tells the story of Kyotaro Ichikawa, a middle school student who indulges in fantasies of murdering his classmates, with class idol Anna Yamada being his primary target. However, as Kyotaro spends more time with Anna, he warms up to her and develops a protective instinct towards her.

The Dangers in My Heart anime premiered on April 2, 2023, releasing 7 episodes at the time of writing this article. Episode 8 of the anime series will be released on Sunday, May 21, at 1:30 am JST, airing on local Japanese broadcasting networks such as TV Asahi, BS Asahi, etc.

After the episodes release in Japan, they will be available to stream internationally on HIDIVE and Amazon Prime Video. It was announced by Sentai Filmworks at Anime NYC 2022 that they have licensed the anime series and will stream it on HIDIVE in the following year.

Anna Yamada as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

For fans who wish to stay fully immersed in the series and watch new episodes as soon as they are released worldwide, it is preferable to watch the anime series on HIDIVE. The series has a score of 7.27 on MyAnimeList, and is enjoyable to watch for viewers who are looking for something light and refreshing.

About the anime

Anna Yamada and Kyotaro Ichikawa as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart is the story of a middle school student, Kyotaro Ichikawa, a loner who fantasizes about murdering his classmates, with magazine model and class idol Anna Yamada being his number one target. However, Ichikawa begins to run into Yamada more often and sees her exhibiting qualities that prove that she's an airhead who doesn't know how to read the room.

This makes Ichikawa want to protect her, which he does by going out of his way and helping her out of uncomfortable and awkward situations. He becomes even more conflicted about his feelings for Yamada as the series progresses, and they grow closer to each other.

With Ichikawa being assigned a seat next to Yamada in episode 7, fans are excited to see how their relationship develops in the upcoming episodes and how they feel about being in each other's presence for a prolonged period of time.

