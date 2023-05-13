Vinland Saga season 2 episode 19 preview teases the return of Iron Fist Ketil

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 19, titled War at Ketil’s Farm, is set to premiere on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. The upcoming episode will feature a clash between peasants led by Ketil's leadership and Canute's Jomsviking warriors.

In a preview for the episode, Ketil can be seen riling up his men for the impending battle and calling himself "Iron Fist Ketil," a legendary warrior famous for immense strength. However, this is merely a persona adopted by Ketil, as he is not the real Iron Fist Ketil and only uses his name to command respect from people.

Preview for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 19 sees Iron Fist Ketil be mentioned

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 18 was a gut-wrenching episode that saw Ketil beating Arnheid within an inch of her life, punishing her for trying to run away from him. Ketil's feelings of malice and insecurity were on full display, with his benevolent nature disappearing.

The episode ended with Ketil pulling out a sword from his war chest and vowing to punish those who were trying to steal his farm. This, along with the episode's trailer, raises the possibility that a conflict would arise in which Ketil's peasants and Canute's troops will clash.

Thorgil as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 episode 19 preview (Image via MAPPA)

In the additional clip of Vinland Saga season 2 episode 18.5 titled Same Old Story, we see Ketil riling up his men for the impending battle against King Canute's army, motivating them by giving an emotionally charged speech. He calls Canute a thief who framed him for a crime he didn't commit to justify taking over his farm.

Ketil questions his men on how they should respond to those who come to steal their land, and they reply in unison with the answer, "With blood." The tension in the air rises as the soldiers call for war, and this is when Ketil encourages them to unite under his leadership, referring to himself as "Iron Fist Ketil."

Ketil riling up his men in Vinland Saga season 2 episode 18.5 (Image via MAPPA)

Ketil refers to himself as Iron Fist Ketil here to remind his men that he was once a legendary warrior renowned for his immense strength. It is a clever ploy that helps Ketil assert his dominance while making sure his warriors look up to him and follow him into battle without any question.

However, it is important to note that Ketil is not actually the legendary warrior Iron Fist Ketil and merely uses his name to make people respect him. The original Iron Fist Ketil was the mentor of Snake. It makes Snake one of the few very people who know that farm owner Ketil isn't Iron Fist Ketil and is blatantly lying.

In summation

Vinland Saga World @VinlandWorld ⚔Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 19 Staff List⚔



★Storyboard: Shigeyuki Miya

★Episode Director: Takafumi Ishida

★Animation Director: Riko Kaneda, Yuki Tsujimura, Hatsue Koizumi, Lee Mi Young ⚔Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 19 Staff List⚔★Storyboard: Shigeyuki Miya★Episode Director: Takafumi Ishida★Animation Director: Riko Kaneda, Yuki Tsujimura, Hatsue Koizumi, Lee Mi Young https://t.co/1tRUzcA09p

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 19 will likely be a violence-filled episode that'll see the battle between Ketil's and Canute's army commence. Previews and stills of the upcoming episode show King Canute, Snake, and others geared up for battle.

The fans of the show are eagerly anticipating the episode's release, as they'll finally get to see a large-scale battle commence in season 2. Additionally, episode 19 will also show Thorfinn and the others carrying a severely injured Arnheid to Leif's ship to escape the war.

