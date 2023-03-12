Why Vinland Saga season 2 has failed to impress fans

Vinland Saga is a historical action-adventure series written and illustrated by Makoto Yukimura. Widely regarded as one of the best new-generation anime series, it follows the story of Thorfinn on his journey to becoming a true warrior.

The first season of the anime was critically acclaimed, receiving praise from both critics and audiences alike. However, one can't say the same about season 2.

Vinland Saga season 2 has been labeled boring and slow-paced by fans

Thorfinn and Einar as seen in the Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Vinland Saga gained instant success with its debut in 2019. The story-heavy plot and beautifully choreographed action sequences mesmerized the audience, with the anime cementing its place as one of the new greats of our modern age.

The anime also featured a memorable cast of characters who elevated the story to a whole new level and created a deeper connection with the viewers.

The audience score on Rotten Tomatoes for Vinland Saga season 1 currently sits at 93%, proving how well-received it was among fans. However, season 2 has failed to garner the same response and has been criticized by fans for being boring and slow-paced.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score for season 2 currently sits at 36%, signifying that fans are unimpressed with the season so far.

Vinland Saga 2 season covers the Slave Arc from the manga which sees Thorfinn working as a slave on his master Ketil's farm. Here, he befriends a fellow slave named Einar who helps him get a new outlook on life. This arc is more character driven and slow-paced and sets up a major conflict between Ketil and King Canute over the ownership of Ketil's farm.

The arc also explores Thorfinn's guilt and sees him reflecting on his past actions and getting closer to his father's message. Adapting this arc from the manga into anime has been challenging as fans have expressed displeasure regarding how uneventful Thorfinn's life has been at Ketil's farm.

Vinland Saga World @VinlandWorld on IMDb! Vinland Saga Season 2 - Episode 9 received 9.7/10on IMDb! Vinland Saga Season 2 - Episode 9 received 9.7/10 ⭐️ on IMDb! https://t.co/dC0Kx50dtd

After a fast-paced and action-heavy season 1, it is normal for anime-only fans to be puzzled by the shift in tone this season. It is important to note, however, that only nine episodes of season 2 have been released so far, and the majority of the episodes are yet to come out.

Things, however, are looking brighter for season 2 as the recent episodes have gotten a much better response. This season's episode 9, titled Oath, has stood out as one of the best in the entire series, with its intensity and impact reaching the hearts of every anime fan out there.

S(p)am @Spammuele Vinland Saga S2 #09 unfolds like a dream, an episode of stark grays & gleaming reds, where every measured pan, track-back & composition draws you in Thorfinn's nightmare, Kobayashi (SB) once again harnessing the depth & richness of Yukimura's material like no one else could Vinland Saga S2 #09 unfolds like a dream, an episode of stark grays & gleaming reds, where every measured pan, track-back & composition draws you in Thorfinn's nightmare, Kobayashi (SB) once again harnessing the depth & richness of Yukimura's material like no one else could https://t.co/QhhU7B54YV

Fans of the series will hope that the upcoming episodes keep up this intensity and begin the conflict between Ketil and King Canute, which is the main highlight of the Slave Arc. This conflict will help start a small-scale war and will cause a total shift in the tone of the story.

Vinland Saga 2 has received mixed reviews so far, but it is slowly coming into its own and beautifully portraying what is one of the best stories ever told in fiction. It will be interesting to see if they manage to redeem themselves by the end of the season and stand tall as one of the greatest anime series.

Poll : Are you enjoying Vinland Saga Season 2? Yes No 0 votes