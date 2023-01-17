 Vinland Saga 2: Age of all important characters

Vinland Saga season 2 premiered on Monday, January 9, 2023, much to the excitement of fans everywhere. The anime is a faithful adaptation of Makoto Yukimura's manga of the same name, with season 2 covering the Slave Arc of the manga.

The new season has seen the debut of a lot of new and interesting characters, along with old favorites like Thorfinn making a reappearance.

In this article, we are going to take a look at all of the important characters in the latest installment of Vinland Saga and decipher how old they are.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Vinland Saga series.

Ages of Einar, Canute, and other Vinland Saga 2 characters

1) Thorfinn (19 years old)

Thorfinn as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Thorfinn is the main protagonist of Vinland Saga season 2 and is 19 years old at the start of the season. In the manga, he is 19 years old at the beginning of Slave Arc or Ketil's Farm Arc, and is 22 years old by the time the arc concludes.

Thorfinn was sold as a slave after he tried to take Prince Canute's life. He was then bought by Ketil and brought to his farm. This is where we met him at the beginning of season 2 episode 1.

2) Einar (20 years old)

Einar as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Einar is 20 years old at the start of season 2 and is one of the main characters in Ketil's Farm Arc. He was originally a farmer in Northern England, but after his village was attacked by the Vikings, he was taken captive and brought to Denmark to be auctioned off as a slave.

Ketil purchased Einar from one such auction and brought him back to his farm, where he was introduced to Thorfinn. They share completely different personalities but will end up becoming close companions as the anime progresses further.

3) Ketil (44 years old)

Ketil as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Ketil is the main antagonist of Vinland Saga season 2 and is 44 years old at the start of the season. He is a farm owner who purchased both Einar and Thorfinn to work on his farm. He starts out as a kind person who believes in the fair treatment of slaves and lets them work for their freedom.

However, he progressively becomes more cruel as the Slave Arc continues, taking drastic measures that lead to the loss of many of his fellow farmers' lives.

4) Arnheid (21 years old)

Arnheid as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Arnheid is 21 years old at the start of season 2. She is one of Ketil's favorite slaves, serving as his maid and concubine. In the manga, she is 21 at the beginning of the Slave Arc and is 24 at the time of her death.

She behaves like an obedient slave and follows any command given by her master. However, as the story progresses, she tries to flee from the farm with her husband Gardar, which ends in catastrophic consequences for both of them.

5) Canute (19 years old)

Canute as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Canute is one of the titular characters in the Slave Arc and is 19 years old at the beginning of season 2. In the manga, he is 19 at the beginning of the Slave Arc and is 22 years old by the time it concludes.

He acts as the King of England and Denmark in season 2, having taken the throne after the death of his father at the hands of Askeladd. Now, Canute plans to expand his territory, which includes Ketil's farm as well. This is the main conflict that will drive the story in the new season.

6) Olmar (17 years old)

Olmar as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Olmar is the son of Ketil, and is 17 years old at the beginning of season 2, as mentioned by his father. He was introduced in season 2 episode 2 of the anime as someone who wants to make a name for himself as a warrior.

However, he has no skill with the sword and ends up making a fool of himself. This causes him to be insecure and gullible, making it easy for others to manipulate him. This trait will end up having far-reaching consequences for both him and his father's farm as the anime continues.

7) Thorgil (24 years old)

Thorgil as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Thorgil is 24 years old in season 2 of the anime. The eldest son of Ketil and older brother to Olmar, Thorgil is a seasoned warrior in Canute's army and has seen a lot of battlefields. He has an intimidating presence and does not shy away from killing people.

Even Ketil is scared of his son's ruthlessness and was happy to see him leave the farm in order to become a warrior. Thorgil will play an important role during the conflict between Canute and Ketil's farm as the anime progresses.

8) Snake (34 years old)

Snake as seen in Vinland Saga season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Snake is 34 years old in season 2 of the anime. He is a Danish warrior who is employed by Ketil as the leader of his farm's guards. A compassionate and reasonable man, Snake shows genuine concern for people and saves Thorfinn as well as the other slaves from enduring brutal treatment.

Moreover, Snake is a skilled warrior who surpasses Askeladd in strength and can nearly match Thorfinn in terms of speed, making him a force to be reckoned with.

