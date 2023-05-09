Vinland Saga season 2 episode 19: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 19 is set to release on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. With Arnheid’s life in danger ahead of the looming conflict with Canute, the series is in a completely different place than it was just an episode ago. Needless to say, fans are waiting with bated breath to see how the story progresses.

Although viewers are eager to learn new information about the upcoming episode and find out exactly what Gardar’s next move is, unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for Vinland Saga season 2 episode 19 at the time of this article’s writing. However, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 19 likely to see the fighting begin as a bed-ridden Arnheid fights for her life

Release date and time, where to watch

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 19 will air on local Japanese networks at 12:30 am JST on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. For some international fans, this translates to a Monday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Tuesday locally. However, the exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly an hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While Netflix is also streaming the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly, their delay time seems to be longer than Crunchyroll’s. As a result, Crunchyroll appears to be the overall better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 19 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Monday, May 15

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Monday, May 15

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:30 pm, Monday, May 15

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Monday, May 15

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Monday, May 15

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Monday, May 15

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am, Tuesday, May 16

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 am, Tuesday, May 16

Season 2 episode 18 recap

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 18 began with Ketil and his company having finally arrived back at the farm, with Canute and his army shown to be two to three days behind. Once at the farm, Ketil went to look for Arnheid, while Thorgil and Olmar prepared for war. Leif and his group, meanwhile, went to go find Thorfinn.

The episode then cut to Thorfinn and Einar, who were revealed to be restrained for their assistance in Gardar and Arnheid’s escape. The former mused on if there was another way to resolve the situation while Leif pleaded with Snake to see Thorfinn. After being rejected, Pater approached Leif and asked him if he would buy slaves in addition to Thorfinn.

Ketil, meanwhile, found Arnheid restrained in the stable and learned of her attempt to escape. Enraged, he beat her for trying to leave, clearly having broken mentally from the stress of recent events. Unfortunately, Arnheid was revealed to be near-death as a result of these injuries, while Ketil used his rage to prepare for war as the episode ended.

What to expect (speculative)

Manga Thrill @MangaThrill First Look At Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 19 "The Battle of Ketil's Farm". First Look At Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 19 "The Battle of Ketil's Farm". https://t.co/p0gW63isDu

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 19 will most likely focus on Canute’s progress to Ketil’s farm and how the farm is preparing for the upcoming strife. Ketil’s mental state will likely be the main focus here, given that even the violence-obsessed Thorgil recognized something to be wrong with his father in the final moments of episode 18.

Anither main focus of Vinland Saga season 2 episode 19 will likely be on Thorfinn’s reaction to learning that he’s set to be taken home by Leif. Likewise, his choice in whether or not to abandon the fight for Ketil’s farm will also likely be emphasized, presenting a mirror to the protagonisr's unner conflict. Without a doubt, the series is heating up for the final episodes of the smash-hit second season.

