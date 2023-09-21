Rukia, Aizen, and Zaraki are set to be major players in the Bleach Hell arc according to the latest fan theory

Bleach Hell Arc can be a game-changer for the Bleach franchise. Since the arc has so many possibilities for exploration, mangaka Tite Kubo might decide to continue the narrative of his magnum opus. Furthermore, the immense popularity of the Bleach TYBW anime adaptation might also inspire the author to take up his brush and illustrate the iconic characters once more, although in a different setting this time.

While so many Bleach characters might get their moments to shine, three specific characters, namely Rukia Kuchiki, Kenpachi Zaraki, and Aizen Sosuke, might become the major players in the eagerly anticipated Bleach Hell Arc. Although their abilities and philosophies strikingly differ, they have a key connection. This article explains how these three characters might have a pivotal role to play in the Hell Arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Bleach manga.

Rukia, Zaraki, and Aizen might play major roles in Bleach Hell arc due to their association with the color purple, according to a fan theory

Many Bleach fans love to come up with exciting theories and speculations. Since the craze for Bleach TYBW is at its peak, it's the perfect time to talk about the Bleach Hell arc and its possibilities. As such, one fan who goes by the username @buried2x_ took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a captivating theory concerning Aizen, Rukia, and Zaraki and how they might be connected to Hell given their common association with the color purple.

Recently, Shonen Jump released the official colored version of the Bleach Hell arc one-shot chapter, where the doors of Hell are colored purple. In fact, the color purple is commonly associated with Hell in the Bleachverse. Keeping that in mind, the author, Tite Kubo, revealed in a recent interview that white and violet/purple were the official colors of Rukia Kuchiki.

Rukia Kuchiki as seen in Bleach (Image via Shueisha/Tite Kubo)

The fan theory further suggests that since the beginning of Bleach, Rukia's Kanji brushstrokes have been different from those of the other Shinigamis. In fact, Tite Kubo was once asked whether or not the difference in Rukia's Kanji brushstrokes matters in the context of the narrative.

To everyone's surprise, the author revealed that it did matter, but he refused to explain why. There's a possibility that Kubo might intend to reveal Rukia's connection to Hell via her association with the purple color. Interestingly, Rukia's daughter, Ichika, has purple eyes, according to the official colored version of the Bleach Hell arc one shot.

Ichika as seen in Bleach Hell Arc (Image via Shueisha/Tite Kubo)

In fact, she was also able to detect the Hell Wardens much before anyone else could. Considering she has Rukia's genetics, it's possible she might have acquired the powers to observe the beings from Hell. However, Kubo hasn't specifically mentioned Rukia's connection to Hell in any other way.

In hindsight, Rukia appeared for the first time accompanied by a Hell Butterfly in the first episode of Bleach. Since Kubo is a master at foreshadowing, he perhaps meant to show these little details along the way to the fans.

Zaraki Kenpachi as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha/Tite Kubo)

Similar to Rukia Kuchiki, Zaraki Kenpachi may also play a part in the Bleach Hell Arc. According to the fan's theory, the official colored version of Bleach manga showcases Zaraki Kenpachi's reiatsu/spiritual pressure as deep purple, especially in the Soul Society arc. Moreover, Tite Kubo was inspired by the Japanese Yokai Gashadokuo, while designing Zaraki Kenpachi.

Notably, the 11th Division Captain's Bankai turns him into a demonic figure, and demons are deeply associated with Hell. Additionally, when Szayelaporro Granz appeared from the depths of Hell in the Bleach Hell arc one-shot chapter, his body had strange marks that didn't exist before. Interestingly, Zaraki's Bankai form has the same marks on his face.

Zaraki Kenpachi Bankai (Image via Shueisha/Tite Kubo)

Keeping with this line of thought, many Shinigamis commented how they were unable to detect Zaraki's reiatsu at times. This phenomenon is quite similar to how the Shinigamis weren't able to detect the appearance or reiatsu of the Hell Wardens in the Bleach Hell arc.

As such, it's a definite possibility for Zaraki to be connected to Hell somehow. Otherwise, the master at foreshadowing, Tite Kubo, wouldn't have included subtle hints. Lastly, the fan theory speculates on Aizen's connection to Hell and how he might also become a character to watch out for in the Bleach Hell arc.

Aizen Sosuke as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Just like Rukia and Zaraki, Aizen is heavily associated with the color purple, which is the color of Hell. The King of Reiatsu, Aizen Sosuke's spiritual pressure, emits a purple color. Additionally, unlike most Bleach characters, nothing is known about Aizen's past. While his connection to Hell is the least compared to Rukia and Zaraki, it's also an interesting thought to consider.

Conclusion

In the end, all three characters, namely Zaraki, Rukia, and Aizen, may have a special role to play in the eagerly awaited Bleach Hell arc. Apart from their connection to Hell, it would be interesting to see their powers. Since the Hell Arc would take place 12 years after the events of the Great War, both Rukia Kuchiki and Kenpachi Zaraki must have their Bankai mastered by then.

Additionally, the continuous evolution of Hogyoku means Aizen Sosuke will showcase an extraordinary level of power in the upcoming arc. Since he hasn't had a perfect opportunity to show his full range of abilities in Bleach TYBW, the Shinigami might be able to go full-throttle in the Hell arc if it ever arrives.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

